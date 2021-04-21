GCC Pre-owned Luxury Goods Market Expected to Reach USD 1,610.9 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 884.7 Million in 2018

Fast Market Research has presented a detailed report on “GCC Pre-owned Luxury Goods Market – By Product Type (Clothing, Footwear, Bags, Jewelry & Watches, Accessories), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Offline Stores) – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024” which includes the major application, advantages, and key market trends that are fostering the growth of the market during the forecasted span of 6 years. The research takes a step forward and analyzes the key competitors that are holding the market share GCC Pre-owned Luxury Goods Market in terms of revenue.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report – https://www.fastmr.com/request-s/34

GCC pre-owned luxury goods market value is expected to reach USD 1,610.9 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 884.7 Million in 2018. Furthermore, strong consumption of luxury goods in countries such as UAE and Dubai are opening new avenues for pre-owned luxury goods market in GCC region. Middle East consumers have the highest per capita spending on luxury goods in the world and are open to spend on pre-owned luxury goods due high costs of rents and education, added to the uncertainty in the job market.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Pre-owned Luxury Goods Market

Rising Disposable Income

According to GCC statistical center, Saudi Arabia captured around 57.7% of the disposable income in GCC and is followed by United Arab Emirates with a percentage of 28.5. Further, with this rising disposable income in the region, the population is shifting towards the pre-owned luxury goods. Also, the consumers across the regions are adopting secondhand luxury goods in order to improvise and maintain their lifestyle. Moreover, consumers are adopting secondhand goods in order to cut their expenses on purchase of luxury items and expensive goods. This factor is expected to positively impact the growth of pre-owned luxury goods market in the upcoming years.

Affordable High-End Fashion

Pre-owned luxury goods are ideal choice for the high-end fashion as they offer luxury goods at lesser price. Further, the high costs of rents and education are adding uncertainty to the job market, these are the major reasons, which makes consumers to save money and reduce their frequency of purchases. In addition to this, also the United Arab Emirates is one of the most attractive countries in the Middle East region for the luxury brands, which makes it a strategic center for companies to enter into the regional market.

Major Advantages in GCC

The top countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council such as UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are exceptionally dynamic markets which are offering high growth potential in the pre-owned luxury goods market. The visitors to Dubai and Abu Dhabi are attracted by luxury boutiques, iconic shopping malls & high-end hotels. In addition to this, the iconic luxury brands are retaining their leading position in the UAE to attract the residents and tourists. Further, these factors are expected to likely impact the growth of the pre-owned luxury goods market

Segmentation

By Product Type:

– Clothing

– Footwear

– Bags

– Jewelry & Watches

– Accessories

By Distribution Channel:

– Online Stores

– Offline Stores

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– The Luxury Closet, Inc.

– THE CLOSET

– INSELLER

– Bagatelle Boutique

– Seconds Used Items

– Garderobe

– Timepiece360

– So Chic Boutique

– FENDI

– Luxury Souq

– Other Major & Niche Players

Browse Full Report With Table of Content – https://www.fastmr.com/report/gcc-pre-owned-luxury-goods-market

Table of Contents

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

Executive Summary Growth Drivers & Barriers in GCC Pre-owned Luxury Goods Market GCC Pre-owned Luxury Goods Market Trends Opportunities in GCC Pre-owned Luxury Goods Market Recent Industry Activities, 2018 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis Product Average Price Analysis GCC Pre-owned Luxury Goods Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

GCC Pre-owned Luxury Goods Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

10.4. Clothing Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5. Footwear Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.6. Bags Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.7. Jewelry & Watches Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.8. Accessories Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

GCC Pre-owned Luxury Goods Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.4. Online Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.5. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Competitive Landscape

12.1. Market Share of Key Players

12.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in GCC Pre-owned Luxury Goods Market

12.3. Company Profiles

12.3.1. The Luxury Closet, Inc.

12.3.2. THE CLOSET

12.3.3. INSELLER

12.3.4. Bagatelle Boutique

12.3.5. Seconds Used Items

12.3.6. Garderobe

12.3.7. Timepiece360

12.3.8. So Chic Boutique

12.3.9. FENDI

12.3.10. Luxury Souq

12.3.11. Other Major & Niche Players

About Us:

FAST. MR is a global market research and business-consulting organization that aims to provide a deep market insight to our clients, which helps them in better decision making in the dynamic environment. We have a team of highly qualified personnel that studies the market in depth to provide our clients with better strategies to stand out in the market.

Contact Us:

Jason Lee

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.fastmr.com

Follow Us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In