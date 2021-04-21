Global 3D-Printed Composites Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global 3D-Printed Composites market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 3D-Printed Composites market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the 3D-Printed Composites market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the 3D-Printed Composites market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global 3D-Printed Composites market is valued at 62 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 214 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 28% between 2018 and 2024.
The major players in global 3D-Printed Composites market include
3D Systems Corporation
EOS
Arevo Labs
Markforged
3Dynamic Systems
Stratasys
Cosine Additive
Fortify
Techmer PM
3DXTECH
Mankati
Esun
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of 3D-Printed Composites in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Other
On the basis of product, the 3D-Printed Composites market is primarily split into
Continuous
Discontinuous
On the basis of product Technology, the 3D-Printed Composites market is primarily split into
Carbon Fiber
Glass Fiber
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Aerospace & Defense
Transportation
Medical
Consumer Goods
Other
