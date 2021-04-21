Global Advanced High-strength Steel Market is Projected to Reach at a USD $29,151 million by the End of 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Advanced High-strength Steel Market by Grade (Dual Phase, Transformation-Induced Plasticity, Complex Phase, and Others) and End User (Automotive, Construction, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Advanced High-strength Steel Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global advanced high-strength steel market size was valued at $13,147 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach $29,151 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. Advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) is the new generation of steel grade, which possesses ultra high-strength, and is widely applicable in the automobile and construction industries. In automotive industry, the adoption of AHSS allows automakers and engineers to ensure complete safety, efficiency, manufacturability, durability, and quality of the vehicle at a significantly low cost. This drives the global advanced high-strength steel market.

The new grades of AHSS enable car manufacturers to reduce vehicle weight by 30â€“40% as compared to the conventional steels. In addition, the adoption of this steel saves more than four tons of greenhouse gases emissions, thereby ensuring complete safety to the environment, thereby supplementing the growth of the advanced high-strength steel market.

The report segments the global advanced high-strength steel market based on grade, end user, and region. Depending on grade, the market is divided into dual phase, transformation-induced plasticity, complex phase, and others. By end user, it is classified into automotive, construction, and others. The automotive industry generated the maximum revenue in 2016, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the analysis period. The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to dominate the global advanced high-strength steel market until 2023.

The prominent players operating in the global advanced high-strength steel market have strategically focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain significant share in the market. The key players profiled in the report include Tata Steel Limited, ArcelorMittal S.A., NanoSteel, AK Steel Corporation, Nucor Corporation, MTL Advanced Ltd., United States Steel Corporation, Baoshan Iron and Steel Co. Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., and SSAB AB.

ADVANCED HIGH-STRENGTH STEEL MARKET SEGMENTS

By Grade

Dual Phase (DP)

Transformation-induced Plasticity (TRIP)

Complex Phase (CP)

Others

By End User

Automotive

Construction

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Africa

Rest of LAMEA.

