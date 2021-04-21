Global Artificial Turf Market Size, Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast period 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Artificial Turf Market by Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and Polyamides), Application (Contact Sport, Leisure & Landscaping, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Artificial Turf Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Artificial turfs are synthetic surfaces made of fibers including polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyamides. These are used across the globe due to attractive features such as high durability, low maintenance, superior quality, all weather utility, visual appeal, and eco-friendly attribute. Such turfs are in high demand in sports such as football, hockey, baseball, golf, and other activities that require a durable grass surface. Furthermore, these turfs can be 100% recycled due to the use of recycled polymers for manufacturing, which in turn makes them LEED compliant. In addition, its water saving capability increases its utility in several water scarce regions.

Factors such as replacement of grass surface with artificial turfs in sports stadiums and eco-friendly attribute of such materials drive the global artificial turf market. Furthermore, increase in disposable income of people has fueled the growth of artificial turf market. However, high cost of artificial turfs and high surface temperature of artificial turf hamper the market development. Technological developments in manufacturing processes has considerably reduced the prices of artificial turfs. Furthermore, the advent of hybrid artificial turfs offers lucrative scope for the market growth.

The report segments the artificial turf market on the basis of material, application, and geography. Based on material, the market is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyamides. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into contact sport, leisure & landscaping, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include Victoria PLC (Avalon Grass), Sportfield Deutschland Holding GmbH (AstroTurf), CoCreation Grass Corporation, FieldTurf, Global Syn-Turf, Inc., Controlled Products, LLC (GrassTex), ForestGrass, Synlawn Artificial Grass, The Dow Chemical Company (DOW), and TigerTurf.

Key Market Segments

By Material

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyamides (Nylon)

By Application

Contact Sport

Leisure & Landscaping

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key finding of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitute

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Replacement of grass surface to artificial turf in sports stadiums

3.4.1.2. Eco-friendly nature of artificial turf

3.4.1.3. Increases In Disposable Income

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High cost of Artificial turf

3.4.2.2. High surface temperature of Artificial turf

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Introduction of hybrid artificial turf

3.5. Top player positioning

CHAPTER 4: ARTIFICIAL TURF MARKET, BY MATERIAL

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Polyethylene

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Polypropylene

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Polyamides

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: ARTIFICIAL TURF MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. contact sport

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. leisure and landscaping

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: ARTIFICIAL TURF MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Material

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.5. U.S.

6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by Material

6.2.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.2.6. Canada

6.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by Material

6.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.2.7. Mexico

6.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by Material

6.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Material

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.5. UK

6.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by Material

6.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.3.6. Germany

6.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by Material

6.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.3.7. France

6.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by Material

6.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.3.8. Italy

6.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by Material

6.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.3.9. Spain

6.3.9.1. Market size and forecast, by Material

6.3.9.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.3.10. Rest of Europe

6.3.10.1. Market size and forecast, by Material

6.3.10.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Material

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4.5. China

6.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by Material

6.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.4.6. India

6.4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by Material

6.4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.4.7. Japan

6.4.7.1. Market size and forecast, by Material

6.4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.4.8. South Korea

6.4.8.1. Market size and forecast, by Material

6.4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.4.9. Australia

6.4.9.1. Market size and forecast, by Material

6.4.9.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.4.10. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.10.1. Market size and forecast, by Material

6.4.10.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Material

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.5.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.5.5. Brazil

6.5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by Material

6.5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.5.6. Argentina

6.5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by Material

6.5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.5.7. South Africa

6.5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by Material

6.5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.5.8. Turkey

6.5.8.1. Market size and forecast, by Material

6.5.8.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.5.9. Rest of LAMEA

6.5.9.1. Market size and forecast, by Material

6.5.9.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Victoria PLC (Avalon Grass)

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Product portfolio

7.1.4. Business performance

7.2. Sportfield Deutschland Holding GmbH (AstroTurf)

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Company snapshot

7.2.3. Operating business segments

7.2.4. Product portfolio

7.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.3. CoCreation Grass Corporation

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Company snapshot

7.3.3. Operating business segments

7.3.4. Product portfolio

7.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.4. FieldTurf

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Company snapshot

7.4.3. Operating business segments

7.4.4. Product portfolio

7.5. Global Syn-Turf, Inc.

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Company snapshot

7.5.3. Operating business segments

7.5.4. Product portfolio

7.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.6. Controlled Products, LLC (GrassTex)

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Company snapshot

7.6.3. Operating business segments

7.6.4. Product portfolio

7.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.7. ForestGrass

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Company snapshot

7.7.3. Operating business segments

7.7.4. Product portfolio

7.8. Synlawn Artificial Grass

7.8.1. Company overview

7.8.2. Company snapshot

7.8.3. Operating business segments

7.8.4. Product portfolio

7.9. The DOW Chemical Company

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Company snapshot

7.6.3. Operating business segments

7.6.4. Product portfolio

7.6.5. Business performance

Cont[email protected]…..

