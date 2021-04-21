Global Chinese Grain Alcohol Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2024
Grain Alcohol refers to the liquor produced with sorghum, rice, corn, barley and wheat as raw materials.
According to this study, over the next five years the Chinese Grain Alcohol market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Chinese Grain Alcohol business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Chinese Grain Alcohol market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Chinese Grain Alcohol value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
High-alcohol
Low-alcohol
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Corporate Hospitality
Government Reception
Family Dinner
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Wuliangye
Yanghe Brewery
Daohuaxiang
Luzhou Laojiao
Langjiu Group
Shunxin Holdings
Baiyunbian Group
Red Star
Weiwei Group
Xiangjiao Winery
Shanzhuang Group
Xifeng Liquor
Gujing Group
Yingjia Group
Taishan Liquor
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Chinese Grain Alcohol consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Chinese Grain Alcohol market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Chinese Grain Alcohol manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Chinese Grain Alcohol Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Chinese Grain Alcohol Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Chinese Grain Alcohol Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Chinese Grain Alcohol Segment by Type
2.2.1 High-alcohol
2.2.2 Low-alcohol
2.3 Chinese Grain Alcohol Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Chinese Grain Alcohol Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Chinese Grain Alcohol Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Chinese Grain Alcohol Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Chinese Grain Alcohol Segment by Application
2.4.1 Corporate Hospitality
2.4.2 Government Reception
2.4.3 Family Dinner
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Chinese Grain Alcohol Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Chinese Grain Alcohol Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Chinese Grain Alcohol Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Chinese Grain Alcohol Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Chinese Grain Alcohol by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Chinese Grain Alcohol Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Chinese Grain Alcohol Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Chinese Grain Alcohol Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Chinese Grain Alcohol Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Chinese Grain Alcohol Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Chinese Grain Alcohol Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Chinese Grain Alcohol Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Chinese Grain Alcohol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Chinese Grain Alcohol Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Chinese Grain Alcohol Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……
