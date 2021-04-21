Global Cocoa Powder Market is Anticipated to Flourish at a CAGR of 3.0% by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Cocoa Powder Market – By Process (Natural Cocoa Powder, Dutch Process Cocoa Powder), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channel) By Application (Chocolate & Confectionery, Beverages, Bakery, Functional Food, Cosmetic, Pharmaceuticals) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Cocoa Powder Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Global Cocoa Powder Market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 3.0% during the projected period. The worldwide production of cocoa powder is expected to surpass 1,300,000 tonnes by the end of forecasted period. The market of cocoa powder (IoT) is majorly driven on the back of strong use of cocoa powder as the key ingredients in chocolate, chocolate confections and syrup. Further, increasing preference for better flavor, color and texture is also driving demand for cocoa powder as a coloring agent in numerous food products.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of cocoa powder market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Process

– Natural Cocoa Powder

– Dutch Process Cocoa Powder

By Distribution Channel

– Specialty Stores

– Convenience Stores

– Online Stores

– Other Distribution Channel

By Application

– Chocolate & Confectionery

– Beverages

– Bakery

– Functional Food

– Cosmetic

– Pharmaceuticals

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Ghirardelli

– Nestle

– Mars, Inc.

– Cocoa Processing Company

– Olam International

– Cargill, Inc.

– Barry Callebaut

– Swiss Chalet Fine Foods

– Jindal Cocoa

– Carlyle Cocoa

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Cocoa Powder Market

3. Global Cocoa Powder Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Cocoa Powder Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Cocoa Powder Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

