Global Cold Chain Storage Market Report Published by MarketResearchNest

The cold chain is an unbroken supply chain which exclusively serves storage and distribution facilities with a temperature-controlled range to extend and to help ensure the shelf life of products. In cold chain process, the cold chain storage equipment is a vital entity of the supply chain.

The global cold chain market is primarily driven by increased need to reduce food wastage across the globe. Secondly, the rapid growth of frozen food segment is expected to drive the cold chain equipment market. However, high installation cost coupled with stringent government policies and regulation is expected to hinder the growth of cold chain equipment market. Nonetheless, increased demand for food in emerging countries is likely to open new avenues for cold chain equipment market in near future.

Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest growing regional markets for cold chain equipment market within the forecast period. This market growth is expected to be driven by the increase in the deployment of cold chain management in India and China. Thus, the increased demand for cold chain logistics in emerging economies is one of the major trends that are expected to contribute to the growth of the global cold chain market during the years to come.

The Cold Chain Storage market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cold Chain Storage.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Americold Logistics LLC

Agro Merchant Group

Burris Logistics, Inc.

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Henningsen Cold Storage Company

Lineage Logistics, LLC

Nordic Logistics

Preferred Freezer

Swire Group

Wabash National

B. Oxford Cold Storage

Cold Chain Storage Breakdown Data by Type

Chilled

Frozen

Cold Chain Storage Breakdown Data by Application

Meat, Fish and Seafood

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Vegetables and Fruits

Bakery and Confectionary

Other

Cold Chain Storage Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Cold Chain Storage status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Cold Chain Storage manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

