Global Color Coated Steel Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Color Coated Steel market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Color Coated Steel market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Color Coated Steel market status and forecast, categorizes the global Color Coated Steel market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Color Coated Steel is cold rolled steel and galvanized steel substrate. It is surfaced preparation and applied a continuous coating, which made after baking and cooling products. Coated steel sheet is light, beautiful and good corrosion resistance. It could be directly processed and apply in Construction, shipbuilding, vehicle manufacturing, the furniture industry, electrical industry to provide a new type of raw material. It played with steel and wood, efficient construction, energy conservation, pollution prevention and other good results.
The major driver identified for the global coated steel market is growing demand from end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and appliances; stiff competition in the coated steel industry; inexpensive than electro-galvanizing process; product quality and differentiation; durability of cut edges; and fluoropolymer continue to grow in the building & construction market.
The growth of the downstream industries is the key driving force for the coated steel market. For example, in the refrigerator market, the sales in the Asia-Pacific region have witnessed a steady growth in the past few years. China, Korea, Japan and India are the key production hubs of refrigerators due to huge domestic demand and low production costs. The great demand from such end-use industry has driven the market for coated steel. The increasing potential to spend on upgrades for kitchens, roofing, and basic home improvements and additions most of which include steel coated products are driving the coated steel market.
In 2016, the polyester color coated steel segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value. Polyester resins form highly durable structures and coatings are cross-linked with a vinylic reactive monomer, which is most commonly styrene. The current industry trend highlights the use of polyester resin above all other resin types. In addition, it has limited use in the coatings industry primarily because curing is strongly inhibited by oxygen, leaving the surface of the polyester-coated steel soft and sticky. Due to these properties, the polyester-coated steel are the most broadly used coated steel, globally.
Color coated steel market is competitive and fragmented with a small number of large global firm, and thousands of smaller local companies, the concentration of this market is very low. Leading companies are BlueScope, Kerui Steel, NSSMC, ArcelorMittal, Dongkuk Steel, ThyssenKrupp, Baosteel, Severstal and U.S. Steel.
The global Color Coated Steel market is valued at 21000 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 30300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
BlueScope
Kerui Steel
NSSMC
ArcelorMittal
Dongkuk Steel
ThyssenKrupp
Baosteel
Severstal
U.S. Steel
Shandong Guanzhou
JSW Steel
NLMK Group
Dongbu Steel
Essar Steel
POSCO
JFE Steel
Ansteel
Wuhan Iron and Steel
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
PE Coated Steel
HDP Coated Steel
SMP Coated Steel
PVDF Coated Steel
By Application, the market can be split into
Construction
Home Appliance
Automotive
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Color Coated Steel capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Color Coated Steel manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Color Coated Steel are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Color Coated Steel Manufacturers
Color Coated Steel Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Color Coated Steel Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Color Coated Steel market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
