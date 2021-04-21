Global Composites Testing Market Growth Rises By 2019-2025: Industry, Size, Demand, and Revenue

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Composites Testing Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 116 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

The high penetration of composites in various applications such as aerospace and defense, transportation, wind energy, building and construction, sporting goods, electrical and electronics and others is driving the demand for composites testing. Different types of composites used in these applications have to comply with stringent composites testing standards, as well as manufacturers’ proprietary testing standards at every step in the supply chain of composite manufacturing. The aerospace and defense applications led the composites testing market owing to the high demand for composites testing services from advanced commercial aircraft. Advanced commercial aircraft have a significant percentage of composites in their airframe structures. The composites used in airframe structures therefore require different testing methods to ensure their safety and performance.

Snapshot:-

The Composites Testing market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Composites Testing.

This report focuses on Composites Testing Market volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Composites Testing Market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Exova Group PLC.

Intertek Group PLC.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Instron Corporation

Mistras Group, Inc.

Element Materials Technology

Westmoreland Mechanical Testing and Research, Inc.

Matrix Composites, Inc.

ETIM Composites

Composites Testing Laboratory Ltd

Composites Testing Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Market size by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

Composites Testing Breakdown Data by Type

Continuous fiber composites

Discontinuous fiber composites

Polymer matrix composites

Ceramic matrix composites

Others

Composites Testing Breakdown Data by Application

Aerospace and defense

Transportation

Wind energy

Building and construction

Sporting goods

Electricals and electronics

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Composites Testing Market are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Composites Testing Market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Composites Testing Market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Composites Testing Market companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Composites Testing Market submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

