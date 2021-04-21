Global General Lighting Market Competition Analysis by Player’s 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global General Lighting Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

The lighting industry includes general lighting, automotive lighting, and backlighting. General lighting is based on fixed light source installations, which deliver a practical or aesthetic lighting effect. CFLs, LFLs, HID lights, and LEDs are some of the major general lighting products.

One trend in the market is growing number of households and urbanization. The rapid urbanization worldwide, particularly in emerging economies, is leading to the increasing demand for lighting devices from a growing number of households. The residential segment is one of the major contributors to the growing demand for lighting devices. One driver in the market is the declining manufacturing cost of LEDs. The manufacturing cost of LEDs has declined since 2012 and will continue to decline during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the declining ASP of chips and components used in the manufacturing process of LED devices. The decline in the manufacturing cost of LEDs is leading to a decrease in the initial installation cost of LED lamps and fixtures.

One challenge in the market is high average cost per LED fixture. Though the total cost of owning LED lamps and fixtures is low compared with traditional incandescent and halogen bulbs, the high initial cost acts as a hindrance. The total cost of installation includes the cost of LED luminaires and labor cost. In addition, consumers who install smart lighting fixtures require a huge amount of money for the Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure.

The General Lighting market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for General Lighting.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Acuity Brands

Cree

Eaton

General Electric

Koninklijke Philips

Osram

Panasonic

General Lighting Breakdown Data by Type

Traditional Lighting

LED Lighting

General Lighting Breakdown Data by Application

Residential Segment

Commercial Segment

Outdoor Segment

Industrial Segment

Architectural Segment

General Lighting Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global General Lighting status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key General Lighting manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

