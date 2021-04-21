Global Gracilaria Agarose and Gelidium Agarose Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Gracilaria Agarose and Gelidium Agarose market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Gracilaria Agarose and Gelidium Agarose market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Gracilaria Agarose and Gelidium Agarose market status and forecast, categorizes the global Gracilaria Agarose and Gelidium Agarose market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Gelidium is a genus of thalloid red algae comprising 124 species. Its members are known by a number of common names. Specimens can reach around 2â€“40 cm (0.79â€“16 in) in size. Branching is irregular, or occurs in rows on either side of the main stem. Gelidium produces tetraspores. Many of the algae in this genus are used to make agar. Chaetangium is a synonym.

The key players are Lonza, Hispanagar, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Laboratorios CONDA, Amresco, Biotools, Biskanten.

USA is the dominate producer of Gracilaria Agarose and Gelidium Agarose in Global, the production was 90978 Kg in 2016, accounting for about 66.37% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 24.00%.

Gelidium Agarose accounted for the largest market with about 75.84% of the species of the agarose, and 95.25% of Gelidium Agarose comes from wild harvest. While 67.19% of Gracilaria Agarose comes from wild harvest. With over 76.40% share in the Gracilaria Agarose and Gelidium Agarose market, Agarose Gel Electrophoresis was the largest application market in 2016, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.36%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2017 to 2022.

The average price of Gracilaria Agarose and Gelidium Agarose was gently lower year by year from 820 USD/Kg in 2012 to 708 USD/Kg in 2017. The gross margin is relatively high, about 37.89% in 2017, and was also decrease in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to slowly decrease. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The global Gracilaria Agarose and Gelidium Agarose market is valued at 66 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 62 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.7% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Lonza

Hispanagar

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Laboratorios CONDA

Amresco

Biotools

Biskanten

…

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Standard Melting Agarose

Low Melting Point Agarose

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Agarose Gel Electrophoresis

Protein Purification

Food and Drink

Cosmetic

Microbiology

Others

