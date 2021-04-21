Global Infant Formula Market is Expected to Witness a CAGR of More than 10.2% Between 2018 and 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Infant Formula Market – By Product Type (Infant Milk Formula, Growing-up Milk Formula, Follow-on Milk Formula, Specialty Baby Milk Formula), By Form (Powders, Concentrated Liquids, Ready-to-Use), By Distribution Channel (Specialty outlets, Online stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Others) and Global Region Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Infant Formula Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Global Infant Formula Market is expected to mask a CAGR of 10.2% during the projected period. The market of infant formula is majorly driven on the back of rising numbers of women working outside the home. The rising middle class in the developing world is also potential growth factor in global infant formula market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of infant formula market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Type

– Infant Milk Formula

– Growing-up Milk Formula

– Follow-on Milk Formula

– Specialty Baby Milk Formula

By Form

– Powders

– Concentrated Liquids

– Ready-to-Use

By Distribution Channel

– Specialty outlets

– Online stores

– Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

– Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Nestle, Pfizer Inc.

– The Honest Company, Inc.

– Groupe Danone

– Abbott Laboratories

– Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

– Nature’s One, Inc.

– Vermont Organics Infant Formula

– Friso

– Dutch Lady

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

