Global Internet of Things Market is Anticipated to Flourish at a CAGR of 27.5% by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Internet of Things Market – By Component (Devices, Software, Network), By Technology (Near Field Communication, ZigBee, Bluetooth, RFID, Wi-Fi, Others), By Application (Consumer applications, Enterprise applications, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Energy management, Building and home automation, Medical and healthcare, Transportation, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Internet of Things Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Global Internet of Things Market is expected to mask a CAGR of 27.5% during the projected period. The market of internet of things is expected to reach at a valuation around USD 225.2 Billion. The market of internet of things (IoT) is majorly driven on the back of rising investment by tech giants in internet of things industry. Rapid introduction of new potential of IoT technology in various sectors such as healthcare, defense, security and other are also strengthening the growth of global IoT market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of internet of things market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Component

– Devices

– Software

– Real-Time Streaming Analytics

– Security

– Data Management

– Remote Monitoring

– Network Bandwidth Management

– Network

By Technology

– Near Field Communication

– ZigBee

– Bluetooth

– RFID

– Wi-Fi

– Others

By Application

– Consumer applications

– Enterprise applications

– Manufacturing

– Agriculture

– Energy management

– Building and home automation

– Medical and healthcare

– Transportation

– Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Accenture PLC

– Alcatel-Lucent

– Amazon.com Inc.

– Atmel Corporation

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Google Inc.

– Hewlett-Packard

– IBM

– Qualcomm

– Microsoft

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

