GLOBAL MATCHA MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025
This report provides in depth study of “Matcha Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Matcha Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the global market size of Matcha in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Matcha in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Matcha market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In 2017, the global Matcha market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Matcha market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Matcha include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.
The key manufacturers in the Matcha include
AIYA America
The AOI Tea Company
Ippodo Tea Co.
DoMatcha
Encha
Midori Spring Ltd.
Vivid Vitality Ltd.
Garden To Cup Organics
TEAJA Organic
Jade Monk LLC.
ITO EN, LTD.
Market Size Split by Type
Ceremonial
Classic
Culinary
Market Size Split by Application
Regular tea
Matcha beverages
Food
Personal care
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Matcha Manufacturers
Matcha Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Matcha Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
