Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market is estimated to reach $255,149 million by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Mobile Phone Accessories market ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Mobile Phone Accessories Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global mobile phone accessories market was valued at $217,278 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $255,149 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2017 to 2023. Mobile phone plays an important and vital role in the modern day to day life. Nowadays, phones allow its users to access internet, take pictures, and listen to music, as well as feature as storage devices. The global mobile phone accessories market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in the purchasing power and changes in lifestyles of the people.

Request for [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3931

The Asia-Pacific mobile phone accessories market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rapid technological advancements and increase in the adoption of smartphones by the growing population in the region.

The global mobile phone accessories market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, price range, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into battery, headphone/earphone, portable speaker, charger, memory card, power bank, battery case, protective case, and others (USB cable and selfie stick). Based on distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. By price range, it is classified into premium, mid, and low. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East (LAMEA).

The key players operating in the global mobile phone accessories market are Panasonic Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, BYD Co Ltd., Plantronics, Inc., Energizer Holdings, Inc., and JVC Kenwood Corporation.

The report presents analysis on the key strategies adopted by these players and the detailed analyses of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the mobile phones accessories market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis and dynamics of the mobile phones accessories market is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Porterâ€™s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the market is provided.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product type

Battery

Headphone/earphone

Portable speaker

Charger

Memory card

Power bank

Battery case

Protective case

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Price Range

Premium

Mid

Low

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/mobile-phone-accessories-market-amr

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016 (%)

3.4.1. Vendor share analysis

3.4.2. Vendor share analysis, by geography

3.4.3. Vendor share analysis of battery, by geography

3.4.4. Vendor share analysis of headphones, by geography

3.4.5. Vendor share analysis of portable speakers, by geography

3.4.6. Vendor share analysis of chargers, by geography

3.4.7. Vendor share analysis of memory card, by geography

3.4.8. Vendor share analysis of power bank, by geography

3.4.9. Vendor share analysis of protective case, by geography

3.4.10. Vendor share analysis of battery case, by geography

3.4.11. Vendor share analysis of others, by geography

3.4.12. Vendor share analysis of battery, by price range

3.4.13. Vendor share analysis of headphones, by price range

3.4.14. Vendor share analysis of portable speakers, by price range

3.4.15. Vendor share analysis of chargers, by price range

3.4.16. Vendor share analysis of memory card, by price range

3.4.17. Vendor share analysis of power bank, by price range

3.4.18. Vendor share analysis of protective cases, by price range

3.4.19. Vendor share analysis of battery case, by price range

3.4.20. Vendor share analysis of others, by price range

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in demand for wireless accessories

3.5.1.2. Increase in adoption of smartphones

3.5.1.3. Increase in disposable income

3.5.1.4. Strong distribution network

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Adverse effect of hearing ability

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Rapid technological advancements

3.5.3.2. Increasing need for convenience

CHAPTER 4: MOBILE PHONE ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PRODUCT TYPE BY PRICE RANGE

4.2.1. Battery

4.2.2. Headphones

4.2.3. Portable speaker

4.2.4. Charger

4.2.5. Memory card

4.2.6. Power bank

4.2.7. Protective case

4.2.8. Battery case

4.2.9. Others

4.3. BATTERY

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. HEADPHONES

4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. PORTABLE SPEAKER

4.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. CHARGERS

4.6.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

4.7. MEMORY CARD

4.7.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.7.3. Market analysis by country

4.8. POWER BANK

4.8.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.8.3. Market analysis by country

4.9. PROTECTIVE CASE

4.9.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.9.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.9.3. Market analysis by country

4.10. BATTERY CASES

4.10.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.10.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.10.3. Market analysis by country

4.11. OTHERS

4.11.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.11.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.11.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: MOBILE PHONE ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. ONLINE

5.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. OFFLINE

5.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities.

5.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: MOBILE PHONE ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY PRICE RANGE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. PRICE RANGE BY PRODUCT TYPE

6.2.1. Premium

6.2.2. Mid-range

6.2.3. Low

6.3. LOW

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. MID-RANGE

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. PREMIUM-RANGE

6.5.1. Key market trends

6.5.2. Market size and forecast by region

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: MOBILE PHONE ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. NORTH AMERICA

7.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities.

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.2.3. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

7.2.4. Market analysis by country

7.2.5. Market size and forecast by price range

7.2.5.1. U.S.

7.2.5.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.2.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.2.5.1.4. Market size and forecast, by price range

7.2.5.2. Canada

7.2.5.2.1. Market size and forecast

7.2.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.2.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.2.5.2.4. Market size and forecast, by price range

7.2.5.3. Mexico

7.2.5.3.1. Market size and forecast

7.2.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.2.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.2.5.3.4. Market size and forecast, by price range

7.3. EUROPE

7.3.1. Key market trends

7.3.2. Market size and forecast by product type

7.3.3. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

7.3.4. Market size and forecast by price range

7.3.5. Market analysis by country

7.3.5.1. UK

7.3.5.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.3.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3.5.1.4. Market size and forecast, by price range

7.3.5.2. Germany

7.3.5.2.1. Market size and forecast

7.3.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3.5.2.4. Market size and forecast, by price range

7.3.5.3. France

7.3.5.3.1. Market size and forecast

7.3.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3.5.3.4. Market size and forecast, by price range

7.3.5.4. Rest of Europe

7.3.5.4.1. Market size and forecast

7.3.5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.3.5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.3.5.4.4. Market size and forecast, by price range

7.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

7.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast by product type

7.4.3. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

7.4.4. Market size and forecast by price range

7.4.5. Market analysis by country

7.4.5.1. China

7.4.5.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.4.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.4.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.4.5.1.4. Market size and forecast, by price range

7.4.5.2. India

7.4.5.2.1. Market size and forecast

7.4.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.4.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.4.5.2.4. Market size and forecast, by price range

7.4.5.3. Japan

7.4.5.3.1. Market size and forecast

7.4.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.4.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.4.5.3.4. Market size and forecast, by price range

7.4.5.4. South Korea

7.4.5.4.1. Market size and forecast

7.4.5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.4.5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.4.5.4.4. Market size and forecast, by price range

7.4.5.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.5.5.1. Market size and forecast

7.4.5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.4.5.5.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.4.5.5.4. Market size and forecast, by price range

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key market trends

7.5.2. Market size and forecast by product type

7.5.3. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

7.5.4. Market size and forecast by price range

7.5.5. Market analysis by Region

7.5.5.1. Latin America

7.5.5.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.5.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.5.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.5.5.1.4. Market size and forecast, by price range

7.5.5.2. Middle East

7.5.5.2.1. Market size and forecast

7.5.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.5.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.5.5.2.4. Market size and forecast, by price range

7.5.5.3. Africa

7.5.5.3.1. Market size and forecast

7.5.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

7.5.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

7.5.5.3.4. Market size and forecast, by price range

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILE

8.1. APPLE INC.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. BOSE CORPORATION

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. BYD COMPANY LIMITED

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.4. ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Business performance

8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. JVC KENWOOD CORPORATION

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Business performance

8.6. PANASONIC CORPORATION

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Business performance

8.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. PLANTRONICS, INC.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. Business performance

8.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Business performance

8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. SENNHEISER ELECTRONIC GMBH & CO. KG

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Operating business segments

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.9.5. Business performance

8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. SONY CORPORATION

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. Business performance

[email protected]…..

Check For [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3931

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

​

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

Telephone: +1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Follow us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In