Global pentane market is forecasted to reach at a notable value of around USD $128.0 million by 2023

The global pentane market size was valued at $97.2 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach $128.0 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Also, the global pentane production is likely to reach 123.9 kilotons by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

Pentane is a colorless highly volatile liquid, which is soluble in water. This chemical is produced from the fractional distillation process of petroleum.

The growth of the global pentane market is significantly driven by low cost of pentane along with benefits associated with it and upsurge in demand from the end-user industries such as paint, textile, agro, and others. However, implementation of stringent government regulations towards the usage of pentane and high production cost restrict the market growth. On the contrary, increased usage of pentane in fuel blending and formulation is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the global market growth.

The global pentane market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into n-pentane, isopentane, and neopentane. Depending on application, it is fragmented into blowing agent, chemical solvent, electronic cleaning, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The prominent players operating in the global market have strategically focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain significant share in the market. The key players profiled in the report include Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Phillips 66 Company, China National Petroleum Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Top Solvent Co., Ltd., Haltermann Carless UK Ltd., INEOS AG, LG Chem Ltd., SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd., and Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

n-pentane

Isopentane

Neopentane

By Application

Blowing agent

Electronic cleansing

Chemical solvent

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

