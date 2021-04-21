Global Single-use Bioprocessing Material Market Size, Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast period 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Single-use Bioprocessing Material Market – by Product (Plastic, Silicone, and Other), and End User (Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers, Life Science R&D and Academic Research Institutes, and Contract Research Organization & Manufacturers) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Single-use Bioprocessing Material Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Single-use bioprocessing technology consists of disposable products that assist in manufacturing biopharmaceutical products. This technology has been rapidly adopted by various biopharmaceutical companies in the recent years. The key factors that drive the demand for single-use bioprocessing products include rise in adoption of single use technologies across pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, low risk of product cross contamination, cost-effectiveness, and less floor space requirement. This has further led to the development of single-use bioprocessing products using advanced materials as shelf-life of SUB products relies upon the stability of plastic ware and its sterility.

Request for [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3926

The global single-use bioprocessing material market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, and geography. Based on the product the market is classified into plastic, silicone, and other. Further, the plastic material is sub-categorized into polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyamide, and other plastic material. On the basis of end user, the single-use bioprocessing material market is divided into biopharmaceutical manufacturers, life science R&D and academic research, and contract research organization & manufacturers. The plastic segment has generated the highest revenue in the global market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain the dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, contract research organization & manufacturers is expected to grow at the fastest pace from 2017-2023.

Geographically, the single-use bioprocessing material market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the single-use bioprocessing material market as it favors the introduction of novel single-use bioprocessing products and the regional manufacturers keenly invest in the development of materially advanced single-use bioprocessing products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific has registered highest growth rate from 2017-2023.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global single-use bioprocessing material market with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the trends in single-use bioprocessing material globally.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Plastic

– – – Polyethylene

– – – Polyvinyl chloride

– – – Polyamide

– – – Other Plastic Materials

– Silicone

– Other

By End User

– Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

– Life Science R&D and Academic Research Institutes

– Contract Research Organization & Manufacturers

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– France

– Germany

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Turkey

– Argentina

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A

Merck Millipore (Merck Group)

3M Company

Eppendorf AG

Finesse Solutions, Inc.

Applikon Biotechnology B.V.

Cesco Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Octane Biotech Inc.

PBS Biotech, Inc.

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

Sentinel Process Systems Inc.

CMC Biologics (Asahi Glass Co.)

Novasep

PendoTECH

BioPure Technology Ltd.

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/single-use-bioprocessing-material-market-amr

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis/Top player positioning, 2016

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rising preference for use of high-grade polymeric materials

3.5.1.2. Increasing use of advanced materials in the development of single-use bioprocess films

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Concerns regarding largescale disposal of plastic derivatives

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Incorporation of cost-effective materials in the construction of SUB products

CHAPTER 4: SINGLE-USE BIOPROCESSING MATERIAL MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Plastic

4.2.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Silicone

4.3.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Other

4.4.1. Key trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: SINGLE-USE BIOPROCESSING MATERIAL MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Biopharmaceutical manufacturers

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Life science R&D and academic institutes

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Contract research and manufacturing organizations

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: SINGLE-USE BIOPROCESSING MATERIAL MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key trends and opportunities

6.2.2. North America market size and forecast, by country

6.2.2.1. U.S. market size and forecast, by product

6.2.2.2. U.S. market size and forecast, by end user

6.2.2.3. Canada market size and forecast, by product

6.2.2.4. Canada market size and forecast, by end user

6.2.2.5. Mexico market size and forecast, by product

6.2.2.6. Mexico market size and forecast, by end user

6.2.3. North America market size and forecast, by product

6.2.4. North America market size and forecast, by end user

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key trends and opportunities

6.3.2. Europe market size and forecast, by country

6.3.2.1. UK market size and forecast, by product

6.3.2.2. UK market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.2.3. Germany market size and forecast, by product

6.3.2.4. Germany market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.2.5. France market size and forecast, by product

6.3.2.6. France market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.2.7. Spain market size and forecast, by product

6.3.2.8. Spain market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.2.9. Italy market size and forecast, by product

6.3.2.10. Italy market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.2.11. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by product

6.3.2.12. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.3. Europe market size and forecast, by product

6.3.4. Europe market size and forecast, by end user

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key trends and opportunities

6.4.2. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by country

6.4.2.1. Japan market size and forecast, by product

6.4.2.2. Japan market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.2.3. China market size and forecast, by product

6.4.2.4. China market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.2.5. India market size and forecast, by product

6.4.2.6. India market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.2.7. Australia market size and forecast, by product

6.4.2.8. Australia market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.2.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by product

6.4.2.10. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.3. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by product

6.4.4. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by end user

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key trends and opportunities

6.5.2. LAMEA market size and forecast, by country

6.5.2.1. Brazil market size and forecast, by product

6.5.2.2. Brazil market size and forecast, by end user

6.5.2.3. Turkey market size and forecast, by product

6.5.2.4. Turkey market size and forecast, by end user

6.5.2.5. South Africa market size and forecast, by product

6.5.2.6. South Africa market size and forecast, by end user

6.5.2.7. Argentina market size and forecast, by product

6.5.2.8. Argentina market size and forecast, by end user

6.5.2.9. Rest of LAMEA market size and forecast, by product

6.5.2.10. Rest of LAMEA market size and forecast, by end user

6.5.3. LAMEA market size and forecast, by product

6.5.4. LAMEA market size and forecast, by end user

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. 3M Company

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Operating business segments

7.1.4. Business performance

7.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.2. Applikon Biotechnology

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Company snapshot

7.2.3. Operating business segments

7.2.4. Business performance

7.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.3. Cesco Bioengineering Co. Ltd.

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Company snapshot

7.3.3. Operating business segments

7.3.4. Business performance

7.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.4. Danaher Corporation

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Company snapshot

7.4.3. Operating business segments

7.4.4. Business performance

7.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.5. Eppendorf AG

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Company snapshot

7.5.3. Operating business segments

7.5.4. Business performance

7.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.6. General Electric Company

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Company snapshot

7.6.3. Operating business segments

7.6.4. Business performance

7.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.7. Merck KGaA

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Company snapshot

7.7.3. Operating business segments

7.7.4. Business performance

7.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.8. PBS Biotech Inc.

7.8.1. Company overview

7.8.2. Company snapshot

7.8.3. Operating business segments

7.8.4. Business performance

7.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.9. Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

7.9.1. Company overview

7.9.2. Company snapshot

7.9.3. Operating business segments

7.9.4. Business performance

7.9.5. Key strategic moves and development

[email protected]…..

Check For [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3926

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

​

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

Telephone: +1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Follow us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In