Global Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2025

SLES is an anionic surfactant that exhibits excellent wettability, solubility, foaming ability, and emulsifying property. It is extensively used in detergents and cleaners, personal care products, agrochemicals, antimicrobial, and medical chemicals.

Snapshot:-

The Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES).

This report focuses on Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Market volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

BASF

DowDuPont

Evonik

Huntsman International

Solvay

Clariant Corporation

Kao Corporation

Stepan

Croda International

Taiwan NJC Corporation

Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Market size by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Breakdown Data by Type

Cosmetic Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Other

Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Breakdown Data by Application

Detergents and Cleaners

Personal Care Products

Agrochemicals

Medical Chemicals

Other

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Market are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Market companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES) Market submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

