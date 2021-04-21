Global Soy Desserts Market Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Soy Desserts Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

Soy desserts mostly comprise soy pies, soy cheesecakes, soy pudding, and soy ice creams which are completely dairy free and are manufactured using soy milk.

During 2017, the soy desserts distribution was led by the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment, which accounted for more than 55% of the market share in terms of revenue. The widespread availability of a wide array of soy and soy-based products in such stores will lead to the strong growth of this market segment during the estimated period.

In terms of geography, the APAC region led the global soy desserts market. The growth of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing number of health-conscious individuals, growing vegan population, and increasing disposable income among consumers.

The global Soy Desserts market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Soy Desserts market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

The Hershey Company

Whitewave Services

Danone Groupe

Dean Foods

Hain Celestial

So Delicious

Turtle Mountain

AFC Soy Foods

Alpro

DF Mavens

Earth’s Own Food Company

Market size by Product

Soy Milks

Soy Creams

Soy Pies and Soy Cakes

Other

Market size by End User

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Food and Drink Specialists

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Soy Desserts Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Soy Desserts status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Soy Desserts manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

