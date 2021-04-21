Global Soy Milk and Cream Market Research by Key Vendor Analysis Report from 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Soy Milk and Cream Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

Soy milk is a plant-based dairy milk alternative, which is produced by soaking soybeans and grinding them in water.

Soy milk is the largest product segment in the soy milk and cream market and will continue its dominance by occupying around 80% of the total market share during the forecast period. The primary reason for this segment’s growth is the several health benefits associated with soy milk. Soy milk contains only vegetable proteins and helps in reducing cholesterol. It does not contain hormones or lactose and is rich in isoflavones. Also, it enhances the lipid profile, promotes weight loss as it is lower in sugar content, reduces the risk of prostate cancer, and aids in preventing osteoporosis. Consumers are now significantly opting for soy milk owing to its functional properties such as no fat, no cholesterol, and rich in proteins, which will, in turn, boost the growth of this market segment over the next few years.

During 2017, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the soy milk and cream market and accounted for around 52% of the total market share. The dominance of this retail format is due to the high level of manufacturers’ dependence on its shelf space. In-store promotions by retailers and price comparisons are some of the primary reasons why consumers prefer hypermarkets and supermarkets for their shopping. Moreover, the growth of organized retail will also significantly contribute to the growth of this segment in the coming years.

The global Soy Milk and Cream market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Soy Milk and Cream market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Eden Foods

Dean Foods

Hain Celestial

Pacific Natural Foods

WhiteWave Foods

SunOpta

Panos Brands

Pure Harvest

Vitasoy International Holdings

Stremicks Heritage Foods

Sanitarium

American Soy Products

Market size by Product

Soy Milk

Soy Cream

Market size by End User

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Food Specialists

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Soy Milk and Cream Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Soy Milk and Cream status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Soy Milk and Cream manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

