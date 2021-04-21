Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
This report studies the Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) market. UHPC, or Ultra High Performance Concrete, is a class of concrete defined by its exceptionally high strength and durability. It was developed in Europe in the 1980s for specialized applications that demand superior strength and corrosion resistance â€“ marine anchors, piers and seismic structures. Ultra-high performance concrete (UHPC) is an advanced cementitious-based composite material that offers new opportunities for infrastructure works, building constructions and many niche markets. In the last two decades UHPC has been used for both structural and non-structural precast components in many countries. However, this outstanding technology has struggled to become a main-stream technology for everyday use due to lack of design codes and due to initial high investment costs of manufacturing facilities. Moreover, the high UHPC material cost makes it hard to compete with conventional designs optimized for other materials.
SIFCON Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) emerged as the leading product segment in the overall market for Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) and accounted for 64.46% of total market volume in 2016. RPC (Reactive Powder Concrete) Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) followed, which accounted for 20.60% of total market volume in 2016.
Nowadays, North America and Europe account for nearly 70% of the global Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) production and consumption. Asia Pacific is the most active region in the nearly future because of the drive of downstreams
Growth of the Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) market is largely associated with the growth in the construction industry. The construction industry is expected to push the concrete industry to new heights, which in turn will help the construction market achieve greater volumes and revenues in the near future; hence this drives the demand for UHPC at a significant pace.
The global Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) market is valued at 990 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1720 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Lafarge
Sika AG
RAMPF Holding
CeEntek
Metalco
TAKTL
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
SIFCON
RPC (Reactive Powder Concrete)
CRC (Compacted Reinforced Composite)
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Bridge Construction
Building Construction
Military Construction
Anti-detonating Construction
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Manufacturers
Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
