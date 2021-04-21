HEALTHY SNACK CHIPS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2024
Nowadays, millions of people excessive consumption of food and beverages with high-fructose, salt and fat, contributing to a rapid rise in non-communicable diseases such as type 2 diabetes and obesity. Demand for healthier foods and beverages is growing.
According to this study, over the next five years the Healthy Snack Chips market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Healthy Snack Chips business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Healthy Snack Chips market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Healthy Snack Chips value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Potato & Sweet Potato Chips
Bean Chips
Corn Tortilla Chips
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Retail Stores
Wholesalers
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
PepsiCo
Hain Celestial
Way Better Snacks
Campbell Soup Company
General Mills
Kellogg Company
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Healthy Snack Chips consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Healthy Snack Chips market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Healthy Snack Chips manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Healthy Snack Chips with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Healthy Snack Chips Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Healthy Snack Chips Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Healthy Snack Chips Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Healthy Snack Chips Segment by Type
2.2.1 Potato & Sweet Potato Chips
2.2.2 Bean Chips
2.2.3 Corn Tortilla Chips
2.3 Healthy Snack Chips Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Healthy Snack Chips Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Healthy Snack Chips Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Healthy Snack Chips Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Healthy Snack Chips Segment by Application
2.4.1 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
2.4.2 Retail Stores
2.4.3 Wholesalers
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Healthy Snack Chips Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Healthy Snack Chips Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Healthy Snack Chips Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Healthy Snack Chips Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Healthy Snack Chips by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Healthy Snack Chips Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Healthy Snack Chips Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Healthy Snack Chips Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Healthy Snack Chips Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Healthy Snack Chips Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Healthy Snack Chips Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Healthy Snack Chips Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Healthy Snack Chips Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Healthy Snack Chips Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Healthy Snack Chips Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
….
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 PepsiCo
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Healthy Snack Chips Product Offered
12.1.3 PepsiCo Healthy Snack Chips Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 PepsiCo News
12.2 Hain Celestial
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Healthy Snack Chips Product Offered
12.2.3 Hain Celestial Healthy Snack Chips Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Hain Celestial News
12.3 Way Better Snacks
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Healthy Snack Chips Product Offered
12.3.3 Way Better Snacks Healthy Snack Chips Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Way Better Snacks News
12.4 Campbell Soup Company
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Healthy Snack Chips Product Offered
12.4.3 Campbell Soup Company Healthy Snack Chips Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Campbell Soup Company News
12.5 General Mills
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Healthy Snack Chips Product Offered
12.5.3 General Mills Healthy Snack Chips Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 General Mills News
12.6 Kellogg Company
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Healthy Snack Chips Product Offered
12.6.3 Kellogg Company Healthy Snack Chips Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Kellogg Company News
……Continued
