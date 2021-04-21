Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market 2019 Global Development Countries Trends, Size, Industry Reviews with Leading Key Players – ABB Ltd. , Kuka Robotics , Fanuc , Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd ,Yaskawa America

The heavy payload robotic arm market is expected to reach $13,620.96 million by 2025 from $9,740.57 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period (2018-2025). The robotic arm constitutes a programmable mechanical arm which aids in performing tasks that require precision, repetition, are challenging, as well as labor-intensive, and deemed potentially hazardous for humans. Further, the use of robotic arm facilitates improvement of the operational efficiency of the manufacturing plant through seamless continuous operation with consistent quality and ensures the workplace safety for labor. Among these, the heavy payload robotic arms are specially designed and suitable for heavy duty applications as well as heavier payloads of numerous payload capacities. For instance, the heavy payload robotic arm finds application in picking & placing, machine loading, palletizing & de-palletizing, material handling, and milling applications among others. Moreover, the growth in popularity of cobot (collaborative robot) towards the simultaneous working of robot through robotic arm and individuals in heavy duty industrial applications has also added to the popularity of heavy payload robotic arm across different industry verticals and machineries. Thus, the heavy payload robotic arm plays a crucial role in certain industrial applications in numerous manufacturing and production processes.

Companies Covered in this Report

ABB Ltd.

Kuka Robotics

Fanuc Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Yaskawa America Inc

Vulcan Engineering Co.

Ellison Technologies

Apex Automation and Robotics Pty Ltd

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp

Comau SpA

The rise in adoption of efficient automated solutions across industrial assembly line is one of the major factor driving the growth of the heavy payload robotic arm market during the forecast period. In addition, the improvements in the manufacturing and production capabilities of fast-growing economies of the Asian region, such as China and India are expected to provide profitable business opportunities for the market players. Factors such as increase in demand from end-user industries, emphasis on improving the operational efficiency, and reduction of cost is projected to fuel the robotic arms demand for heavy duty applications in the emerging markets. Moreover, high cost of labor and maintenance of the existing robotic arm in the developed economies is anticipated to propel the growth of heavy payload robotic arm market in the coming years. However, the high cost initial investment towards robotic arm and subsequent maintenance are expected to hinder the growth of heavy payload robotic arm market. In addition, the lack of skilled operators, and technicians especially in the emerging economies is also projected to have a negative influence on the market growth. Continuous investment as well as support for numerous R&D activities can provide potentially profitable business opportunities for the market players.

The global heavy payload robotic arm market is segmented based on payload capacity, end-user industry, and region. The manufacturers offer several types of robotic armsfor different payload ranges that depend on the application and end-user industry. Thus, based on payload capacity the market is broadly classified into 500 Kg, 501-700 Kg, 701-1,000 Kg, 1,001-3,000 Kg, and 3,001 Kg & above payload capacities of the robotic arm. The manufacturing and production plant generally deal with heavy payloads during various industrial processes such as machine loading, milling, picking & placing, transportation, and machine tending to name a few processes. Also, these processes generally require repetition, and are labor intensive, which has fueled the adoption of heavy payload robotic arm across different market verticals. As a result, by end-user industry, the market is segmented into automotive, machinery, mining, and others. To gain a diverse insight, the market is analyzed across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

