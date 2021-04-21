Human Resource Management Software Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- ADP, Workday, Oracle, Kronos, Ultimate and more…
Human Resource Management Software Market
The evolution of various human resource management (HRM) solutions has enabled professionals to perform traditional HR activities in a reduced time span. This has subsequently allowed them to focus on attracting the right pool of candidates, retaining human capital, aligning organizational strategies with individual goals, and managing human resources in a manner that results in organizational growth. The global human resource management market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.35% over the forecast period, owing to significant demand for automation of HR processes and need to streamline business processes Core HR software is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.61% from 2017 to 2025, owing to extensive application in managing employees across the globe In 2018, the global Human Resource Management Software market size was 13500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 29700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Human Resource Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Resource Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ADP LLC
Workday,
Oracle Corporation
Kronos,
Ultimate Software
SAP SE.
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Core HR
Employee Collaboration & Engagement
Recruiting
Talent Management
Workforce Planning & Analytics
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Academia
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Manufacturing
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
