Indian Glaucoma and Cataract Surgery Devices Market is expected to reach $321 million by 2023

The Indian glaucoma and cataract surgery devices market was valued at $164 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $321 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2017 to 2023. Glaucoma is a disease that causes vision loss owing to optic nerve damage. Cataract is the formation of dense, cloudy area that could affect the vision. The devices and instruments such as phacoemulsification systems, intraocular lenses, implants and stents, and glaucoma drainage aid in glaucoma and cataract surgical procedure to treat both the conditions efficiently.

Increase in prevalence of cataract disease as well as technological advancements in ophthalmic devices drives the market growth. Furthermore, increase in incidence of glaucoma and growth in geriatric population are projected to supplement the market growth. However, low awareness among people related to eye disorders and budget constrains caused by the high cost of these surgical devices hamper the market growth. Moreover, surge in investment by manufacturers in the emerging economies and rise in initiatives to reduce the burden of glaucoma offer profitable opportunities for market expansion.

The Indian glaucoma and cataract surgery devices market is segmented into product, surgery type, and end user. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into glaucoma and cataract surgery devices. The glaucoma surgery devices market is further divided into glaucoma drainage device, glaucoma laser device, and implant & stent. The cataract surgery device is further classified into intraocular lens (IOL), ophthalmic viscoelastic device (OVD), and phacoemulsification equipment. Based on the surgery type, glaucoma surgery is bifurcated into conventional glaucoma surgery and minimally invasive glaucoma surgery; whereas, cataract surgery is further classified into phacoemulsification, extracapsular cataract extraction (ECCE) surgery, femtosecond laser surgery, and others. The end users are classified into hospital, ophthalmology clinic, and outpatient surgical center. Based on zones, the market is classified into north zone, east zone, west zone, south zone, central zone, and north-east zone.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Glaucoma Surgery Device

Implant & Stent

Glaucoma Drainage

Glaucoma Laser Device

Cataract Surgery Device

Intraocular Lens

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device

Phacoemulsification System

By Surgery Type

Glaucoma Surgery

Conventional Glaucoma Surgery

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery

Cataract Surgery

Phacoemulsification

Extracapsular Cataract Extraction (ECCE) Surgery

Femtosecond Laser Surgery

Others

By End Users

Hospital

Ophthalmology Clinic

Outpatient Surgery Center

By Zone

North Zone

East Zone

West Zone

South Zone

Central Zone

North-East Zone

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Alcon, Inc. (Novartis AG)

New World Medical, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.)

Topcon Corporation

Lumenis Ltd.

Allergan plc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Essilor International S.A.

HAAG-Streit Holding AG

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Local vs Import Glaucoma and Cataract Devices Analysis

3.4. Porters Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Technological advancements in cataract and glaucoma surgery devices

3.5.1.2. Rise in geriatric population

3.5.1.3. Increase in focus on training for eye physicians and improve customer awareness

3.5.2. Restrains

3.5.2.1. Low awareness among people related to eye disorders

3.5.2.2. High cost of cataract and glaucoma surgeries and risk of post-operative complications associated with the glaucoma surgeries

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increase in transition toward minimally invasive surgeries for glaucoma treatment

CHAPTER 4: INDIAN GLAUCOMA AND CATARACT SURGERY DEVICES MARKET BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by product

4.2. Glaucoma Surgery Devices

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.4. Market size and forecast, by zone

4.2.5. Implant & stent

4.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by zone

4.2.6. Glaucoma drainage

4.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by zone

4.2.7. Glaucoma laser device

4.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by zone

4.3. Cataract Surgery Devices

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.4. Market size and forecast, by zone

4.3.5. Intraocular lens

4.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by zone

4.3.6. Ophthalmic viscoelastic device

4.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by zone

4.3.7. Phacoemulsification system

4.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by zone

CHAPTER 5: INDIAN GLAUCOMA AND CATARACT SURGERY DEVICES MARKET BY SURGERY TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Glaucoma Surgery Type

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by surgery type

5.2.2. Conventional glaucoma surgery

5.2.2.1. Market size and forecast, by zone

5.2.3. Minimally invasive glaucoma surgery

5.2.3.1. Market size and forecast, by zone

5.3. Cataract Surgery Type

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by surgery type

5.3.2. Phacoemulsification

5.3.2.1. Market size and forecast, by zone

5.3.3. Extracapsular cataract extraction (ECCE) surgery

5.3.3.1. Market size and forecast, by zone

5.3.4. Femtosecond laser surgery

5.3.4.1. Market size and forecast, by zone

5.3.5. Others

5.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by zone

CHAPTER 6: INDIAN GLAUCOMA AND CATARACT SURGERY DEVICES MARKET BY END USERS

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.2. Hospital

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by zone

6.3. Ophthalmology Clinic

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by zone

6.4. Outpatient Surgery Centers

6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by zone

CHAPTER 7: INDIAN GLAUCOMA AND CATARACT SURGERY DEVICES MARKET BY ZONE

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast, by zone

7.2. North Zone

7.2.1. Market size and forecast, by product

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by end users

7.3. East Zone

7.3.1. Market size and forecast, by product

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by end users

7.4. West Zone

7.4.1. Market size and forecast, by product

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.4.3. Market size and forecast, by end users

7.5. South Zone

7.5.1. Market size and forecast, by product

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.5.3. Market size and forecast, by end users

7.6. Central Zone

7.6.1. Market size and forecast, by product

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.6.3. Market size and forecast, by end users

7.7. North-East Zone

7.7.1. Market size and forecast, by product

7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by surgery type

7.7.3. Market size and forecast, by end users

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Allergan Plc.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.3. Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.4. Essilor International S.A.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Business performance

8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. HOYA Corporation

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Business performance

8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. Johnson & Johnson

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Business performance

8.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. Lumenis Ltd.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.8. Metall Zug AG (HAAG-Streit Holding AG)

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Business performance

8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. New World Medical, Inc.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Product portfolio

8.10. Nidek Co., Ltd.

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. Business performance

8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.11. Novartis International AG (Alcon Inc.)

8.11.1. Company overview

8.11.2. Company snapshot

8.11.3. Operating business segments

8.11.4. Product portfolio

8.11.5. Business performance

8.11.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.12. Topcon Corporation.

8.12.1. Company overview

8.12.2. Company snapshot

8.12.3. Operating business segments

8.12.4. Product portfolio

8.12.5. Business performance

8.12.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.13. Valeant pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (Bausch & Lomb Incorporated)

8.13.1. Company overview

8.13.2. Company snapshot

8.13.3. Operating business segments

8.13.4. Product portfolio

8.13.5. Business performance

8.13.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.14. Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

8.14.1. Company overview

8.14.2. Company snapshot

8.14.3. Product portfolio” “TABLE 01. INDIAN GLAUCOMA AND CATARACT SURGERY DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCT,

[email protected]…..

