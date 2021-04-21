Korea & China Spark Plug Market is Estimated to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “ Korea China Spark Plug market ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Korea and China/market. The Korea China Spark Plug Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Korea & China spark plug market was valued at $670 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $947 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2023. Spark plug is an electrical device, threaded into the cylinder of a spark ignition engine, which produces a spark to ignite the combustible air fuel mixture in the cylinder bore of an internal combustion engine. The Korea & China spark plug market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to rise in in technological advancements, and increase in production & sales of vehicles across the country.

China is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increase in sales and production of gasoline-powered vehicles, and advancements in technology related to spark plug designs.

The Korea & China spark plug market is segmented based on electrode material, application, and country. Copper, platinum, and iridium are studied under the electrode material segment. Based on application, the market is divided into automobile, marine, industrial, and others. Based on country, the market is analyzed across China and Korea.

The key players profiled in the report are NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd., Federal-Mogul Corporation, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, FRAM Group IP LLC. (Autolite), Enerpulse Technologies Inc., Stitt Spark Plug, Acdelco Corporation, E3 Sparkplugs, Zhuzhou Torch Spark Plug, Weichai Power Co. Ltd., MSD Performance, Ford Motor Company, and Valeo SA. The report presents an analysis of the key strategies adopted by these players and a detailed study of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the Korea & China spark plug market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis and dynamics of the Korea & China spark plug market is provided in the report to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Porterâ€™s five forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of the profitable segments for the key market players.

Comprehensive analyses of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the market are provided in the study.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Electrode Material

Copper

Platinum

Iridium

By Application

Automobile

Marine

Industrial

Others

By Country

China

Korea

