Office Furniture Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2023

Description

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Office Furniture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The technical barriers of Office Furniture are relatively low, and the Office Furniture market concentration degree is dispersed. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world; the key companies in Office Furniture market include Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, HNI Corporation, Okamura Corporation, Global Group, KI, Teknion, Knoll, Kinnarps Holding, and others.

Favorable government policies and rising foreign direct investments have increased the number of MNCs in the country and also boosted the entry of foreign players. This has led to a rise in the number of offices as well as the demand for Office Furniture worldwide. Also, the growing number of companies in the technology, media, telecom, retail, financial, and transport sectors in 2014 has increased the demand of Office Furniture. Therefore, the growing demand for office space will be favorable for the growth of the Office Furniture market.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Office Furniture market will become more intense.

The worldwide market for Office Furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 90100 million US$ in 2023, from 71500 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Haworth

HNI Corporation

Okamura Corporation

Global Group

KI

Teknion

Knoll

Kinnarps Holding

Kimball Office

Kokuyo

ITOKI

Uchida Yoko

Vitra Holding

Nowy Styl

Groupe Clestra Hausermann

Izzy+

Lienhard Office Group

Koninkije Ahrend

USM Holding

Bene

Sedus Stoll

Martela

Scandinavian Business Seating

EFG Holding

Fursys

AURORA

SUNON

Quama

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wood

Metals

Plastic

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Enterprise

Hospitals

Schools

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Office Furniture Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Wood

1.2.2 Metals

1.2.3 Plastic

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Enterprise

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Schools

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Steelcase

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Steelcase Description

2.1.1.2 Steelcase Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Steelcase Office Furniture Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Office Furniture Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Office Furniture Product Information

2.1.3 Steelcase Office Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Steelcase Office Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Steelcase Office Furniture Market Share in 2017

2.2 Herman Miller

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Herman Miller Description

2.2.1.2 Herman Miller Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Herman Miller Office Furniture Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Office Furniture Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Office Furniture Product Information

2.2.3 Herman Miller Office Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Herman Miller Office Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Herman Miller Office Furniture Market Share in 2017

2.3 Haworth

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Haworth Description

2.3.1.2 Haworth Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Haworth Office Furniture Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Office Furniture Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Office Furniture Product Information

2.3.3 Haworth Office Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Haworth Office Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Haworth Office Furniture Market Share in 2017

……..CONTINUED

