Release Agents Market Growth Report 2019: Global Key Vendors Analysis with Study of Production Types, Consumption, Export and Import till 2027

A release agent is a chemical that is used to prevent other materials from bonding to surfaces. The release agent is applied to the contact surfaces of the mold before casting or molding to prevent excessive adhesion between the mold and the finished part. These agents are generally based on silicone, oils, or soapy surfactants with numerous unique food-grade formulations for using in the food processing industry.

AAK – The Co-Development Company, Associated British Foods plc, AVATAR CORPORATION, Bakels Worldwide, Cargill, Incorporated, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, IFC Solutions, Mallet & Company, Inc, Masterol Foods Pty. Ltd., The Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Market Segmentation:

Based on ingredient, the market is segmented into vegetable oils, emulsifiers, wax & wax esters, antioxidants and other ingredients.

On the basis of the application the market is segmented into bakery products, confectionery products, processed meat and others applications.

On the basis of the form the market is segmented into liquid and solid.

