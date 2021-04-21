Shelf-life Testing Market Forecast to 2027: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors and Detail Analysis for Business Development
The Research begins with the Overview of Global Shelf-life Testing Market Analyzing Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers. The Research also provide Information about Manufacturers, Market Competition, Cost, and sand Market Effect Factors with Market Forecast (2019-2027).
Shelf-life denotes that particular time during which a product remains effective and free from deterioration, and thus saleable without becoming unfit for use, consumption, or sale. Shelf-life testing done in a laboratory to determine the food products expectant shelf-life within which the product should be consumed. This test also makes the product microbiologically safe. Shelf-life testing reduces the risk of product recalls.
Top Key Players Profiled in This Report:
Agrifood Technology, ALS Limited, AsureQuality Limited, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Microchem Lab Services (Pty) Ltd, R J Hill Laboratories Limited, SCS Global Services, SGS SA, Symbio Laboratories
Market Segmentation:
- Based on parameter, the market is segmented into microbial contamination, rancidity, nutrient stability, organoleptic properties and others
- On the basis of the food tested the market is segmented into packaged food, beverages, bakery & confectionery products, meat & meat products, dairy, dairy products, and desserts, processed fruits & vegetables and others
- On the basis of the method the market is segmented into real-time shelf life testing and accelerated shelf-life testing
- On the basis of the technology the market is segmented into equipment- & kit-based and manual tests
Conclusively, this report will provide you a clear view of each and every fact of the market without a need to refer to any other research report or a data source. Our report will provide you with all the facts about the past, present, and future of the concerned Market.
