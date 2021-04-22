Aircraft Arresting System Market 2019 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Growth Factors, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2023

Aircraft Arresting System Market Research Report 2019: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Type (Cable, Net Barrier, Mobile Aircraft Arresting System, Engineered Materials Arresting System (EMAS), Aircraft Carrier Arresting System), by System (Fixed, Portable), by Platform (Ground-Based, Ship-Based), by End User (Commercial Airport, Aircraft Carrier, Military Airbase), and by Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Aircraft Arresting System Market – Overview

Global Aircraft Arresting System Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

The development of technologies in the aerospace sector has improved the functionality of aircraft arresting systems. Reports that evaluate the aerospace and defense industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on several industry verticals that review the market growth and prospects. The market is expected to surge ahead with a CAGR of 6.25% in the forecast period.

The rise in air traffic is expected to be one of the most significant factor driving the aircraft arresting system market around the world. The upsurge in the number of airlines offering long haul flights is expected to strengthen the market for aircraft arresting systems additionally. Moreover, mounting installation of EMAS at airports to evade aircraft overruns is predicted to benefit the market. The stringent government regulations in the aviation sector related to aircraft and runway safety are projected to lead the way for unparalleled growth in the market in the forthcoming period.

Competitive Analysis

A fortified growth stride is detected in the market owing to the helpful effect applied both internally and externally by significant driving factors. The development of the product portfolio motivates the elasticity of demand in the market. The budget elements in the expenses of the competitors in the market are becoming more dynamic. The operating environment in the market is leading to industrious growth in the market. Moreover, the growing business needs in the market are creating a favorable backdrop for change. The factors for change are encouraging the development of the market. The competency of the market is bolstered by the reconditioned nature of the assets existing in the market. The commitment to dealing with the obstacles in the market by the competitors has considerably improved in recent times. Furthermore, the improvement in the economic environment is expected to boost growth in the market.

The significant contenders in the aircraft arresting system market globally are-

General Atomics (US)

QinetiQ (UK)

Safran (France)

SCAMA AB (Sweden)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US)

WireCo WorldGroup (Paris)

ESCRIBANO Mechanical and Engineering (Spain)

Bridon-Bekaert (UK)

Runway Safe Sweden AB (Sweden)

A-laskuvarjo (Finland)

Recent Industry Update:

Apr 2019 Triumph Group has established a contract to provide critical hydraulic system parts for the US Navy’s MQ-25 unmanned aerial refuelling programme. The contract put forward by Boeing dictates that Triumph Integrated Systems is expected to deliver components for the hydraulic systems utilized in the landing gear and the MQ-25 aircraft’s arresting systems. The Boeing-built MQ-25 is the US Navy’s first operative carrier-based unmanned aircraft.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental evaluation of the aircraft arresting system market is carried out on the basis of type, platform, system, end-user, and region. Based on the type, the aircraft arresting system market comprises of net barrier, cable, engineered materials arresting system (EMAS), mobile aircraft arresting system, and aircraft carrier arresting system. On the basis of the system, the aircraft arresting system market is segmented into fixed and portable. The platform-based segmentation of the aircraft arresting system market comprises of ground-based and ship-based. Based on the end user, the aircraft arresting system market comprises of aircraft carrier, commercial airport, and military airbase. The region included in the aircraft arresting system market are North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional evaluation of the aircraft arresting system market consists of North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America. The North American region is likely to be responsible for the principal share throughout the forecast period. The incidence of well-known players among others is motivating the market growth. Though, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to develop at the swiftest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing defense spending of emerging economies such as China and India among others. Furthermore, the growing adoption of aircraft arresting systems by nations such as Australia among others is improving the market development in the region.

Report Key Insights

Market Sizing, Forecast and Analysis: Detailed coverage on market segment and its sub segments

Regional / Country Trend and Forecast: Detailed analysis on North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, along with key countries in each of the regions

Market dynamics intelligence: Market drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, Porter’s five forces, supply chain & value chain analysis

Technology Trend, Regulatory Landscape, and Patent Analysis Outlook

Competitive Intelligence: Market share analysis, financial analysis, product benchmarking, strategic developments including JVs, Product Launch, and M&A

Regional attractiveness and related growth opportunities

Research Methodology

The market numbers and forecast derived were the outcome of our disciplined research methodology which includes secondary research, primary interviews, followed by data triangulation and validation from our in-house data repository and statistical modeling tools.

Primary Research

In this process, both demand side and supply side parties were involved to extract genuine facts and insights about market forecast, production, trend, and projected market growth. Industry stakeholders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives across the value chain have been approached to obtain key information.

Secondary Research

In this process, the data collection was done through various secondary sources, which included annual reports, SEC filings, journals, government association, Aerospace & Defense magazines, white papers, corporate presentations, company websites, some paid databases and many others.

