Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Market Outlook to 2027 by Leading Key Players – Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Nokia Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and FogHorn Systems

Internet of Things (IoT) has taken businesses today by storm and has become one of the centric strategies for businesses to emerge as the leaders in the market. Most of the businesses have laid enhanced importance towards IoT implementations into the business models for achieving enhanced levels of customer service. Harnessing the power of IoT, business models have witnessed a paradigm shift in their operations. With IoT, the analysis and processing remained limited to the central authority, however, with the advent of AI in edge computing, the analysis and processing power has been transferred to the edge devices.

Increasing penetration of machine learning and advancements in the Artificial Intelligence technologies is anticipated to be one of the major factors driving the AI edge computing market. Higher cost of implementations coupled with weak infrastructures for AI, hinders the adoptions of this technology further posing a challenge to the growth of AI edge computing market. Encouraging advancements in the sensor technology coupled with significant investments by Governments for the development of IoT to provide new opportunities to the players operating in the AI Edge Computing market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and FogHorn Systems. Also, IBM Corporation, Saguna Networks Ltd., ClearBlade, Inc., Vapor IO, and Rigado, LLC

The “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing market with detailed market segmentation by the component, application, industry, and geography. The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing market based on the component, application, and industry. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later subsegmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions. Also, key Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Computing market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

