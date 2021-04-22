Artificial Sweeteners Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Artificial Sweeteners Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Artificial Sweeteners Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
A sugar substitute is a food additive that provides a sweet taste like that of sugar while containing significantly less food energy. Some sugar substitutes are produced by nature, and others produced synthetically. Those that are not produced by nature are, in general, called artificial sweeteners.
Among other downstream users, food and beeverage sector has the biggest market share in the global artificial sweeteners market in 2017, accounting for aobut 48% of the whole market. This markt share is expected to rise during the forecast period.
The global Artificial Sweeteners market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Artificial Sweeteners market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Artificial Sweeteners in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Artificial Sweeteners in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Artificial Sweeteners market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Artificial Sweeteners market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated
Tate & Lyle
Niutang Chemical
DuPont
Cargill Incorporated
Ajinomoto
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Symrise
Nestle
Associated British Foods
Wilmar International
Ingredion Incorporated
Roquette Freres
American Sugar Refining
Market size by Product
Aspartame
Acesulfame k
Saccharin
Sucralose
Neotame
Market size by End User
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Direct Sales
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Artificial Sweeteners market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Artificial Sweeteners market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Artificial Sweeteners companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Artificial Sweeteners submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Key Stakeholders
Artificial Sweeteners Manufacturers
Artificial Sweeteners Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Artificial Sweeteners Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
