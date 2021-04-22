Cabin Interior Composites Market – Insights into the Competitive Scenario of the Market

Global Cabin Interior Composites Market Research Report: Information by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body and Wide-Body), Composite Type (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, and Others), Process (Sandwich Construction, Compression Molding, and Others), Application (Galleys, Floor Panels, Sidewall Panels, Ceiling Panels, Stowage Bins, Lavatories, Seating, Ducts, and Others), End Use (OEM and Aftermarket), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2024

The global cabin interior composites market is estimated to register a CAGR of nearly 6.89% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024.

The global cabin interior composites market is growing due to the increasing procurement of aircraft and rising air passenger traffic. According to Boeing, 8,800 aircraft were delivered in North America in 2018. Furthermore, stringent government regulations regarding aircraft manufacturing are also boosting market growth. For example, in the US, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) develops policy procedures and regulates manufacturing aspects of air carriers, general aviation, and commercial operators. However, market growth is expected to be hindered by volatility in oil prices.

The growth of the Global Cabin Interior Composites Market can be attributed to the increasing air passenger traffic and retrofit of old aircraft. However, delays in aircraft deliveries and decreasing profitability of airlines in developing regions may hamper market growth.

Segmentation:

On the basis of aircraft type, the market has been segmented into narrow-body and wide-body.

Based on composite type, the market has been divided into carbon fiber composite, glass fiber composite, and others. The glass fiber composite segment dominated the market in 2018.

By process, the market has been classified as sandwich construction, compression molding, and others.

Based on end use, the market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment dominated the market in 2018.

Based on application, the market has been categorized as floor panels, sidewall panels, ceiling panels, stowage bins, galleys, lavatories, seating, ducts, and others.

Research Methodology:

The market values and forecast are derived using the MRFR research methodology, which includes secondary research, primary interviews, data triangulation, and validation from an in-house data repository and statistical modeling tools.

Key Players:

The key players in the global cabin interior composites market are Aim Altitude (UK), Collins Aerospace, Inc. (US), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), FACC AG (Austria), JAMCO Corporation (Japan), The Gill Corporation (US), The Nordam Group LLC (US), Triumph Group (US), Safran (France), and BASF Corporation (Germany).

