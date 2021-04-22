Clinical Trial Management (CTM) analysis 2019-2023 available in new report
The global clinical trial management market was valued at $570 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $1,371 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.4% from 2017 to 2023. Clinical trial management system (CTMS) is a software used for managing clinical trials of usually biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The high efficiency of the system to maintain & manage plans, perform & report functions, as well as store participant contact information, and track deadlines boost the market growth.
Increase in adoption of clinical trial management system (CTMS) in clinical trials, growth in the number of clinical trials, increase in trend of outsourcing of clinical trials, favorable government initiatives supporting the use of CTMS, and increase in awareness regarding the benefits of using CTM. However, dearth of skilled professionals to operate advanced CTMS solutions and high cost and data security issue of CTMS solutions restrain the market growth. Conversely, rise in R&D activities and expenditure of pharmaceutical and bio-pharmaceutical companies provides lucrative opportunities for the market growth.
The global clinical trials management system market is segmented based on product type, component, delivery mode, end user, and region. Based on product, it is bifurcated into enterprise-based and site-based. Based on the component, it is divided into hardware, software, and services. Based on mode of delivery, it is categorized into web-based CTMS, on-premise, and cloud-based CTMS. Based on end user, it is classified into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations, and healthcare providers. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Delivery Mode
Web-based CTMS
On-premise
Cloud-based CTMS
By Product Type
Enterprise-based
Site-based
By Component
Software
Hardware
Services
By End Users
Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
Clinical Research Organizations
Healthcare Providers
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
KEY PLAYERS PROFILED
Oracle
Medidata Solutions
Parexel
BioClinica, Inc.
Bio-Optronics
IBM
MedNet Solutions
Veeva Systems
Forte Research Systems
Merge Healthcare Incorporated
The other players of the Clinical Trial Management market include (companies not profiled in the report):
Mednet Solutions
Arisglobal
eClinForce Inc.
DZS Software Solutions
DSG, Inc.
Guger Technologies Inc.
ICON, Plc.
ChemWare Inc.
iWeb Technologies Limited
