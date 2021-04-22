Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2017 – 2023
Cognitive enhancers are drugs and supplements, which are majorly used by patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, schizophrenia, stroke, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or aging. In addition, these drugs are used by health individuals to improve cognitive functions such as memory, intelligence, motivation, stamina, alertness attention, and concentration.
The global cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market was valued at $3,680 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $6,598 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2023. The growth of the global cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market is driven by surge in geriatric population and rise in prevalence of neurological & memory-related disorders. Furthermore, the benefits offered by cognitive drugs such as improved memory and reasoning fuel the market growth. However, ethical issues related to the use of these drugs impede the market growth.
The global cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into Aricept, Razadyne, Namenda, Exelon, Provigil, Ritalin, Adderall, and others. The applications covered in the study include disease treatment, academic performance, athletic performance, and others. Disease treatment segment is further bifurcated into developmental conditions and neurodegenerative disease. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the global cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market.
This study provides the competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.
This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations to identify the prevailing opportunities.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.
Region- and country-wise analysis is provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product
Aricept
Exelon
Namenda
Razadyne
Provigil
Ritalin
Adderall
Others
By Application
Disease Treatment
Developmental Conditions
Neurodegenerative Conditions
Academic Performance
Athletic Performance
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
The key players profiled in this report are as follows:
Pfizer Inc.
Eisai Co., Ltd.
Allergan, Inc.
Novartis AG
Shire
Johnson & Johnson
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
AlternaScript LLC
Cephalon, Inc. (Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.)
Ceretropic
