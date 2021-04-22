Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2017 – 2023

Cognitive enhancers are drugs and supplements, which are majorly used by patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, schizophrenia, stroke, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or aging. In addition, these drugs are used by health individuals to improve cognitive functions such as memory, intelligence, motivation, stamina, alertness attention, and concentration.

The global cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market was valued at $3,680 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $6,598 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2023. The growth of the global cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market is driven by surge in geriatric population and rise in prevalence of neurological & memory-related disorders. Furthermore, the benefits offered by cognitive drugs such as improved memory and reasoning fuel the market growth. However, ethical issues related to the use of these drugs impede the market growth.

The global cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into Aricept, Razadyne, Namenda, Exelon, Provigil, Ritalin, Adderall, and others. The applications covered in the study include disease treatment, academic performance, athletic performance, and others. Disease treatment segment is further bifurcated into developmental conditions and neurodegenerative disease. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Aricept

Exelon

Namenda

Razadyne

Provigil

Ritalin

Adderall

Others

By Application

Disease Treatment

Developmental Conditions

Neurodegenerative Conditions

Academic Performance

Athletic Performance

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

Pfizer Inc.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Allergan, Inc.

Novartis AG

Shire

Johnson & Johnson

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

AlternaScript LLC

Cephalon, Inc. (Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.)

Ceretropic

