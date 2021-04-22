Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
COLLAGEN PEPTIDE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY DEMAND, SALES, SUPPLIERS, ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2022

Press Release

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global collagen peptide market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

 

The report, Global Collagen Peptide Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• GELITA
• Nitta Gelatin
• PB Gelatins
• Rousselot
• Weishardt Group

Other prominent vendors
• GELNEX
• ITALGELATINE
• LAPI GELATINE
• Norland Products

Market driver
• Growing preference for convenience foods and beverages
Market challenge
• Cultural challenges regarding the source of collagen peptide
Market trend
• Growth in the packaged food and beverage industry
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 

Collagen Peptide Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction 
• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by source
• Global collagen peptide market by source
• Global collagen peptide market by pig skin
• Global collagen peptide market by bovine hides
• Global collagen peptide market by bones
• Global collagen peptide market by others

PART 07: Market segmentation by application
• Global collagen peptide market by application
• Global collagen peptide market for food and beverage industry
• Global collagen peptide market for nutraceuticals industry
• Global collagen peptide market for personal care industry
• Global collagen peptide market for other industries

PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global collagen peptide market by geography
• Collagen peptide market in EMEA
• Collagen peptide market in Americas
• Collagen peptide market in APAC

PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends
• Growing demand for kosher and halal certified products
• Growth in the packaged food and beverage industry
• Growing health awareness
• Collagen peptide as a remedy for osteoarthritis

PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis
• GELITA
• Nitta Gelatin
• PB Gelatins
• Rousselot
• Weishardt Group

