Contract Logistics Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 – Deutsche Post AG, XPO Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel International, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, Hitachi Transport System, Geodis, Neovia Logistics Services

Global Contract Logistics Market is expected to grow from US$ 203.9 Bn in 2017 to US$ 298.8 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2018 and 2025.

Distribution management is a critical function involved in the supply chain that can lead to cost savings in the overall supply chain. An organized distribution network saves significant money for the businesses the costs to store them for longer times at the warehouses is eliminated. Inventory stored at warehouses incur costs to the businesses. Rent, interest payments, insurance taxes about the stock stored coupled with depreciation and obsolescence of the product add to the costs.

Key Benefits-

• To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Contract Logistics Market

• To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

A new research report titled, ‘Global Contract Logistics Market’ has been added to the vast repository The Insight Partners. The intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market on the basis of the different types of products, technologies, industry verticals, applications, and end-users. The Contract Logistics Market Report is a valuable source of information for businesses and individuals.

It provides industry linkages, business strategies and proposals to invest in new projects, and includes market conditions, market share, growth rates, future trends, market drivers, challenge. This report focuses on the global status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contract Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

Leading key Players:-

• Deutsche Post AG

• GEODIS

• DB Schenker

• Hitachi Transport System, Ltd.

• Kuehne + Nagel International AG

• XPO Logistics, Inc.

• Ryder System, Inc.

• CEVA Logistics AG

• Neovia Logistics Services, LLC

• UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Worldwide Contract Logistics Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Contract Logistics industry with a focus on the global market trend. Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.

Contract Logistics Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Key Benefits for Contract Logistic Market:

• This study provides an in-depth Contract Logistic market analysis to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of suppliers & buyers and describes the competitive scenario of the market, which is expected to facilitate efficient business planning.

• Value chain analysis provides key inputs on role of key intermediaries involved, which is expected to assist the stakeholders to devise appropriate strategies.

• This report presents a detailed quantitative analysis of the current Contract Logistic industry trends and future estimations to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Global Contract Logistics Market – By Types

• Outsourcing

• Insourcing

Global Contract Logistics Market – By Services

• Transportation

• Warehousing

• Packaging Processes and Solutions

• Distribution

• Production Logistics

• Aftermarket Logistics

Global Contract Logistics Market – By End User

• Aerospace

• Automotive, Consumer

• High-Tech

• Industrial

• Pharma & Healthcare

• Retail