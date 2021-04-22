CRM Application Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
CRM Application Software Market 2019
Customer relationship management (CRM) is an approach to manage a company’s interaction with current and potential customers. It uses data analysis about customers’ history with a company to improve business relationships with customers, specifically focusing on customer retention and ultimately driving sales growth.
The BFSI segment is poised to touch a figure of about US$ 11,300 Mn in the year 2025. This signifies a CAGR of nearly 15.0% during the assessment period from 2017 till the year 2025.
The cloud segment is expected to reach a value of about US$ 34,750 Mn in the year 2025. This signifies a robust CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2025.
In 2018, the global CRM Application Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global CRM Application Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CRM Application Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Salesforce
Oracle
SAP
IBM
Microsoft
Adobe
Genesys
Nice Systems
Amdocs
SAS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail
IT & Telecommunication
Healthcare
Discrete Manufacturing
Government
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global CRM Application Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the CRM Application Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global CRM Application Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud
1.4.3 On-Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global CRM Application Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Retail
1.5.4 IT & Telecommunication
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Discrete Manufacturing
1.5.7 Government
1.5.8 Education
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 CRM Application Software Market Size
2.2 CRM Application Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 CRM Application Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 CRM Application Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Salesforce
12.1.1 Salesforce Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 CRM Application Software Introduction
12.1.4 Salesforce Revenue in CRM Application Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Salesforce Recent Development
12.2 Oracle
12.2.1 Oracle Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 CRM Application Software Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in CRM Application Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.3 SAP
12.3.1 SAP Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 CRM Application Software Introduction
12.3.4 SAP Revenue in CRM Application Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 SAP Recent Development
12.4 IBM
12.4.1 IBM Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 CRM Application Software Introduction
12.4.4 IBM Revenue in CRM Application Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 IBM Recent Development
12.5 Microsoft
12.5.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 CRM Application Software Introduction
12.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in CRM Application Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.6 Adobe
12.6.1 Adobe Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 CRM Application Software Introduction
12.6.4 Adobe Revenue in CRM Application Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Adobe Recent Development
12.7 Genesys
12.7.1 Genesys Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 CRM Application Software Introduction
12.7.4 Genesys Revenue in CRM Application Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Genesys Recent Development
12.8 Nice Systems
12.8.1 Nice Systems Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 CRM Application Software Introduction
12.8.4 Nice Systems Revenue in CRM Application Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Nice Systems Recent Development
Continued…..
