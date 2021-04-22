Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2018 – 2023 | Western Union, Ria Financial Services, PayPal/Xoom, TransferWise, WorldRemit, MoneyGram, Remitly, Azimo, TransferGo, InstaReM, TNG Wallet

2018-2023 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Report Status and Outlook

Digital money transfers – sending money to another person via digital platforms – is a modern convenience that makes transferring funds easier, quicker and enables remote sends.

The research explores the best practice for service deployment, identifies the optimal markets for growth, assesses key player capabilities and provides the most in-depth forecasts across a range of key metrics. The research includes an analysis of the long term implications of, and strategic recommendations

For many payment services, P2P is a service to drive consumer acceptance, rather than a stand-alone, revenue-generating business. Proof of that model is indicated in the typical fee structures; low or no-fee offerings are a way to gain market and mind share. Once they get the app into people’s hands, they then can leverage that with payments for businesses, remittances or for a variety of other financial services.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Western Union (WU), Ria Financial Services, PayPal/Xoom, TransferWise, WorldRemit, MoneyGram, Remitly, Azimo, TransferGo, InstaReM, TNG Wallet, Coins.ph, Toast, OrbitRemit, Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation, Avenues India Pvt Ltd, FlyRemit, WeChat Payment, Ant Financial/Alipay

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Money Transfer & Remittances market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Segmentation by product type:

Domestic Money Transfer

International Money Transfer

Segmentation by application:

Consumer

Enterprise

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Digital Money Transfer & Remittances market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Money Transfer & Remittances with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Money Transfer & Remittances submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2018-2023 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances by Players

4 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Western Union (WU)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Product Offered

11.1.3 Western Union (WU) Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Western Union (WU) News

11.2 Ria Financial Services

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Product Offered

11.2.3 Ria Financial Services Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Ria Financial Services News

11.3 PayPal/Xoom

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Product Offered

11.3.3 PayPal/Xoom Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 PayPal/Xoom News

11.4 TransferWise

