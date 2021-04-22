Disposable Medical Supplies Market Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2023
The global disposable medical supplies market was valued at $48,630 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $80,252 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Disposable medical supplies are non-durable medical consumables that are usually disposable in nature. These supplies cannot withstand repeated usage by more than one individual. Development of disposable supplies was aimed at reducing the infections in hospital settings such as hospital-acquired pneumonia, bloodstream infections, urinary tract infections, and others.
High requirement for disposable medical supplies and favorable government regulations for their mandated use drive the disposable medical supplies market. However, the inadequate reimbursement scenario for these products and increase in environmental concerns due to the disposable of medical wastes are expected to restrict the market growth. For instance, according to WHO, about 16 billion injections are administered globally, thus increasing the amount of waste generated. Moreover, growth in investment by government to improve healthcare facilities in emerging economies is expected to present opportunities for key players.
The global disposable medical supplies market is segmented based on type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, this market is divided into diagnostic supplies, dialysis consumables, radiology consumables, infusion products, intubation & ventilation supplies, hypodermic products, sterilization consumables, nonwoven medical supplies, wound care consumables, and other medical supplies. Further, the diagnostic supplies segment is subsegmented into glucose monitoring strips, blood collection consumables, and diagnostic catheters. Infusion products are bifurcated into smart syringes and prefilled syringes. Nonwoven medical supplies include incontinence products & surgical nonwoven products. Wound care disposables are further divided into infection management, exudate management, and negative pressure wound therapy devices (NPWT). Based on application, the market is categorized into cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, ophthalmology, gynecology, urology, orthopedics, and others. The end users of these supplies are hospitals, clinics/physician offices, assisted living centers & nursing homes, ambulatory surgery centers, and research institutes. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global disposable hospital supplies market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the type of products and technologies used globally.
Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
