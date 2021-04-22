E-waste Recycling 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Region & Segment Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

As the electronics industry is developing rapidly worldwide, the volume of electronic equipment generated is increasing in amazing speed, as well as the e-waste. These e-wastes contain lot of valuable materials or equipment that can be recycled. And e-waste also contains toxic and hazardous materials including mercury, lead, cadmium, beryllium, chromium, and chemical flame retardants, which have the potential to leach into our soil and water.

Currently, the volume of e-waste that can be recycled properly is less than 20% of the total volume of e-waste generated worldwide each year. There is still quite a lot of work should be done to promote the development of e-waste recycling industry.

Growing numbers of governments are beginning to make laws or taking more strict measures to restrict the incineration or fill of e-waste and try to ban undocumented workshops of e-waste recycling.

As the recycling and processing technology of e-waste is developing, the e-waste is getting re-used more properly and deeply. The cost of recycling and processing of e-waste is reducing, and the profit level of authorized e-waste recycling enterprises is increasing.

Although recycling and processing of e-waste may bring a lot of opportunities to related enterprises, the study group recommends that new entrants those just have money but without technical advantage do not enter into the e-waste recycling industry.

The worldwide market for E-waste Recycling is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 1680 million US$ in 2024, from 1190 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the E-waste Recycling in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3756690-global-e-waste-recycling-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sims Recycling Solutions

Eletronic Recyclers International

Kuusakoski

Umicore

Waste Management

Gem

Stena Metall Group

GEEP

Dongjiang

Electrocycling

Cimelia

Veolia

Enviro-Hub Holdings

E-Parisaraa

environCom

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment

Home appliances

Other types

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Refrigerator

TV set

Air conditioner

Washing machine

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3756690-global-e-waste-recycling-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 E-waste Recycling Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment

1.2.2 Home appliances

1.2.3 Other types

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Refrigerator

1.3.2 TV set

1.3.3 Air conditioner

1.3.4 Washing machine

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Sims Recycling Solutions

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 E-waste Recycling Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Sims Recycling Solutions E-waste Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Eletronic Recyclers International

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 E-waste Recycling Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Eletronic Recyclers International E-waste Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Kuusakoski

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 E-waste Recycling Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Kuusakoski E-waste Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Umicore

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 E-waste Recycling Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Umicore E-waste Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Waste Management

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 E-waste Recycling Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Waste Management E-waste Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Gem

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 E-waste Recycling Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Gem E-waste Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Stena Metall Group

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 E-waste Recycling Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Stena Metall Group E-waste Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com