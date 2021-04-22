Electronic Skin Market Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2023

The global electronic skin market was valued at $464.04 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,719.38 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 38.70% from 2021 to 2025. Electronic skin is an artificial, stretchable, and flexible electronic material, which senses various parameters such as external & internal temperature, pressure, or others. The global electronic skin market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to rise in purchasing power and strong economy across the globe.

The LAMEA electronic skin market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due the increased investment on wearable technology and rise in government initiatives in the field robotics across various nations.

The electronic skin market is segmented based on application and geography. The applications covered in the study include personal healthcare monitoring, wearable technology, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include MC10, Xensio, Rotex Inc. Intelesens ltd, Immageryworks Pty Ltd, Dialog Devices Limited, SmartLifeinc Limited, Xenoma Inc., Plastic electronic GmbH, and VivaLnK, Inc. The report presents analysis on the key strategies adopted by these players and the detailed analysis of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the electronic skin market.

Complete report details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30794

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis and dynamics of the electronic skin market is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2025 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the market is provided.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

Periodic Healthcare Monitoring

Wearable Technology

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30794

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]