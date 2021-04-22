Embedded Analytics Market Growth Opportunity and Future Forecast 2016-2023 | Key Players Include IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Logi Analytics, Microsoft Corporation
Overview of Embedded Analytics Market
Embedded analytics integrates analytic capabilities and content within the business process applications including enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), financial systems, and marketing automation. It offers analytics tools and relevant information for users to work effectively on particular task. Common analytical capabilities included in the software applications are dashboard and data visualization, self-service analytics, reporting, and benchmarking. As compared to traditional business intelligence, embedded analytics offers additional awareness and analytic or contextual capabilities to support decision-making related to exclusive tasks.
The global embedded analytics market is attributed to emergence of big data and Internet of Technology (IoT) among organizations, increase in reliability on mobile devices and cloud technology, and rise in need to integrate data analytics with the business applications to achieve optimum performance. In addition, growth in adoption of bring your own devices (BYOD), increased demand for real-time visualization tools in business applications, and rise in enterprise mobility drive the growth of the global embedded analytics market. Upsurge in demand for real-time streaming analysis and high demand for standalone self-service analytics tools are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the global embedded analytics industry in the near future. However, high investment costs and lack of analytical knowledge among the enterprises hamper the growth of the global embedded analytics market.
The Major players reported in the market include:
The key market players offering embedded analytics products include Birst, Inc., IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Logi Analytics, Microsoft Corporation, Microstrategy Inc., Opentext Corporation, Qlik Technologies, Inc., SAP SE, and TIBCO (The Information Bus Company) Software Inc.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Deployment Model
On-premise
Cloud-based
By Business Application
Sales & Marketing
Finance
Operations
Human Resource
By Analytics Tool
Dashboard and Data Visualization
Self-service Tools
Benchmarking
Reporting
By Vertical
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Public Sector
Manufacturing
Retail
Healthcare
Energy & Utilities
Others
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 WORLD EMBEDDED ANALYTICS MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 5 WORLD EMBEDDED ANALYTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6 WORLD EMBEDDED ANALYTICS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES
