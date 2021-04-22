Embedded Analytics Market Growth Opportunity and Future Forecast 2016-2023 | Key Players Include IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Logi Analytics, Microsoft Corporation

Overview of Embedded Analytics Market

Embedded analytics integrates analytic capabilities and content within the business process applications including enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), financial systems, and marketing automation. It offers analytics tools and relevant information for users to work effectively on particular task. Common analytical capabilities included in the software applications are dashboard and data visualization, self-service analytics, reporting, and benchmarking. As compared to traditional business intelligence, embedded analytics offers additional awareness and analytic or contextual capabilities to support decision-making related to exclusive tasks.

Download Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659548/sample

The global embedded analytics market is attributed to emergence of big data and Internet of Technology (IoT) among organizations, increase in reliability on mobile devices and cloud technology, and rise in need to integrate data analytics with the business applications to achieve optimum performance. In addition, growth in adoption of bring your own devices (BYOD), increased demand for real-time visualization tools in business applications, and rise in enterprise mobility drive the growth of the global embedded analytics market. Upsurge in demand for real-time streaming analysis and high demand for standalone self-service analytics tools are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the global embedded analytics industry in the near future. However, high investment costs and lack of analytical knowledge among the enterprises hamper the growth of the global embedded analytics market.

The Major players reported in the market include:

The key market players offering embedded analytics products include Birst, Inc., IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Logi Analytics, Microsoft Corporation, Microstrategy Inc., Opentext Corporation, Qlik Technologies, Inc., SAP SE, and TIBCO (The Information Bus Company) Software Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Embedded Analytics market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2017-2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

Get Best Discount on this report @

https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659548/discount

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Business Application

Sales & Marketing

Finance

Operations

Human Resource

By Analytics Tool

Dashboard and Data Visualization

Self-service Tools

Benchmarking

Reporting

By Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Public Sector

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD EMBEDDED ANALYTICS MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD EMBEDDED ANALYTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD EMBEDDED ANALYTICS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

Purchase a copy of this report @

https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659548/buy/4999

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: ReportsWeb

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876