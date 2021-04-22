Flat Glass Market Research Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Flat Glass Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 113 pages with more than one tables and figures in it.

Flat glass is also called net white piece of glass or glass, is melting, cooling and solidification of non-crystalline inorganic matter, has pervious to light, transparent, heat preservation, sound insulation, wear-resistant, resistant to climate change and other performance. Manufacture of flat glass raw material is rich, the price is low, so has been extremely widespread application.

For industry structure analysis, the flat glass industry is in high concentration. AGC(Japan), NSG(Japan), Saint-Gobain(France), Guardian(US) are the key market leader and they occupied about 47.28% of the whole market value.

Global demand increases from 63.0 million Tons in 2011 to 74.1 million Tons in 2015 with a CAGR of 4.12%. Increased demand from real estate construction and automotive are the key factors that contribute to this growth, especially the growth in China. Global market demand is expected to reach 84.million Tons by the year 2021. This growth is significantly lower than the past few years mainly because the demand surge period of China is close to its end and new market demand globally is not growing that fast.

China market is relatively unconsolidated, leading by some large with many local flat glass manufacturers like Taiwan Glass, Xinyi Glass and China Southern Group, etc. As the new float lines put into production under the changing economic climate, in the next few years, this market is expected to see an increased concentration rate. Despite current competition and weaken economic status, we tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the various processors and applications of flat glass.

Global Flat Glass market size will increase to 88040 Million US$ by 2025, from 77860 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Flat Glass.

Flat Glass in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Global Flat Glass Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Flat Glass Market in the near future.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

NSG

AGC

Saint-Gobain

Guardian

Taiwan Glass

China Southern

Sisecam

PPG

Cardinal

Euroglas

Xinyi

Qibing

Central

SPY

Flat Glass Breakdown Data by Type

Ordinary Flat Glass

Float Glass

Rolled Glass

Flat Glass Breakdown Data by Application

Achitechive(Building Products)

Automobile

Other fields

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Flat Glass market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Flat Glass market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Flat Glass companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Flat Glass submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Flat Glass :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Flat Glass market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

