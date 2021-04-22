Fresh Food Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022

Fresh foods are those that are available in the raw state and have not undergone any form of thermal processing or freezing. Additionally, they are free of preservatives. There is a high demand for such products across the globe as consumers realize the health benefits that these fresh foods offer. Thus, all the major vendors are establishing agreements and partnerships with retail outlets to leverage the opportunity and build a competitive edge.

The analysts forecast the global fresh food market to grow at a CAGR of 3.01% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fresh food market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fresh food market for the period 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• ROW

The report, Global Fresh Food Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Danish Crown

• Fresh Del Monte Produce

• Greenyard Foods

• Tyson Foods

Other prominent vendors

• D’Arrigo

• Driscoll Strawberry Associates

• Dole Food Company

• Grimmway Farms

• NatureSweet

• Reynolds Catering Supplies

• Sunfed

• Sunkist Growers

Market driver

• Promotion of fruit and vegetable consumption

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Disease outbreak in livestock

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing online shopping trends

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

Global fresh food market share by product type

Global fresh food market for fruits and vegetable

Global fresh food market for meat and poultry

Global fresh food market for fish/seafood

Global fresh food market for eggs

Global other fresh food market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Global fresh food market segmentation by geography

Geographic segmentation by volume

Fresh food market in APAC

Fresh food market in Europe

Fresh food market in North America

Fresh food market in ROW

PART 08: Segmentation by distribution channel

Fresh food distribution channel in APAC

Fresh food distribution channel in Europe

Fresh food distribution channel in the US

PART 09: Key leading countries

PART 10: Market drivers

Promotion of fruit and vegetable consumption

Growth in the number of supermarkets

Growing health consciousness

Rise in global meat production and consumption

PART 11: Impact of drivers

PART 12: Market challenges

Disease outbreak in livestock

Increased use of chemicals while farming

Price fluctuation due to weather conditions

Rising demand for frozen and packaged foods

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

Growing online shopping trends

Growing demand for organic food

Development of new infrastructure

PART 15: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

PART 16: Key vendor analysis

Danish Crown

Fresh Del Monte Produce

Greenyard Foods

Tyson Foods

Continued…..

