Fungicide Market Research Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Fungicide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 144 pages with more than one tables and figures in it.

Fungicides are biocidal chemical compounds or biological organisms used to kill or inhibit fungi or fungal spores.They are usually procuced as a spray or dust and extensively used in agriculture, industry, they are important tools for managing diseases in many crops.

Thie industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economy indexes and lesder’s prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of fungicide will be affected.On process and product quality, compared to the product in global market, there is a gap between China and US and Europe, so the price of the product in China is low.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so In the next few years, fungicide production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2020 the production of fungicide will reach MT, and the consumption increasing degree will be high. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Overall, although some factors limit the development of the market, because of the improvement of manufacturing technology, the fungicide industry will be promoted in coming years. Therefore, we recommend you enter into the field if you have fixed downstream customers.

Global Fungicide market size will increase to 13870 Million US$ by 2025, from 11680 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fungicide.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/662837

Fungicide in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Global Fungicide Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Fungicide Market in the near future.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Syngenta

UPL

FMC

BASF

Bayer

Nufarm

Pioneer (Dupont)

Sumitomo Chemical

Dow AgroSciences

Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI)

Indofil

Adama Agricultural Solutions

Arysta LifeScience

Forward International

IQV Agro

SipcamAdvan

Gowan

Isagro

Summit Agro USA

Everris (ICL)

Certis USA

Acme Organics Private

Rotam

Sinochem

Limin Chemical

Shuangji Chemical

Jiangxi Heyi

Lier Chemical

Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry

Jiangsu Frey Agrochemicals

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical

Shaanxi Sunger Road Bio-science

JiangshanÂ Agrochemical

ZhejiangÂ Hisun

Shanghai Shengnong Pesticide

Cadillac Agrochemical

Fungicide Breakdown Data by Type

Azoxystrobin

Pyraclostrobin

Mancozeb

Trifloxystrobin

Prothioconazole

Copper fungicides

Epoxiconazole

Tebuconazole

Metalaxyl

Cyproconazole

Fungicide Breakdown Data by Application

Grain Crops

Economic Crops

Fruit and Vegetable Crops

Other

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Fungicide-Market-Insights-Forecast-to-2025.html

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Fungicide market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Fungicide market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Fungicide companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Fungicide submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fungicide :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Fungicide market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Order a Purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/662837

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on World industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+91-888-841-3131(IND) | +1-240-284-8070(U.S) | +44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook