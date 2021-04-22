Global Antiviral Drugs Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Product, Technology and End User 2027

The “Global Antiviral Drugs Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceuticals industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of antiviral drugs market with detailed market segmentation by mechanism of action, application and distribution channel. The global antiviral drugs market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading antiviral drugs market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Antiviral drugs are used in the treatment of an infectious disease caused by a virus. The viruses are responsible for illnesses such as HIV/AIDS, influenza, herpes simplex type I (cold sores of the mouth) and type II (genital herpes), herpes zoster (shingles), viral hepatitis, encephalitis, infectious mononucleosis and the common cold. Antiviral drugs are different from the antibiotics that are specifically used in the treatment of viral infections. These drugs are prescription medicines that include pills, liquid, an inhaled powder, or an intravenous solution. Antiviral drugs are different from antibiotics, which fight against bacterial infections.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global antiviral drugs market is segmented on the basis of mechanism of action, application and distribution channel. On the basis of mechanism of action, the market is segmented as, protease inhibitors, nucleotide polymerase inhibitor, reverse transcriptase inhibitors and others. Based on application, the antiviral drugs market is categorized as hepatitis, HIV, influenza, herpes and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the antiviral drugs market is segmented as, hospitals pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.

The List of Companies

1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

2. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

3. Merck & Co., Inc.

4. Gilead Sciences, Inc.

5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

6. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

7. Mylan N.V.

8. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

9. Cipla Inc.

10. Aurobindo Pharma

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global antiviral drugs market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The antiviral drugs market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting antiviral drugs market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the antiviral drugs market in these regions.

