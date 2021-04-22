Global Automotive Biometric Market Research, Demand, Segment, Size By 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Automotive Biometric Market by Technology (Fingerprint Scan, Voice Recognition, Face Recognition, and Others) and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Automotive Biometric Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Automotive biometric is an electronic component that identifies individuals with respect to their physiological and behavioral characteristic. The biometric system verifies and provides access to the controls, such as fingerprint recognition at the door/steering wheel, microphone inside the car that recognizes the owners voice, and others. After gaining the required data, the biometric system analyses the current inputs with its existing records and then a complete access is provided to the owner.

Increase in need for safety is the major factor that drives the growth of the automotive biometric vehicle access system market. The biometric system asks for biological evidences such as fingerprint scan and facial & voice recognition, which increase the level of safety. Biometric access system does not ask for passwords thus making it difficult to be hacked or stolen. Moreover, hackers cannot easily track down the passwords as the access is given on the owner’s recognition. In addition, biometric vehicle systems are easier and faster with respect to the operating pace. Some of the car manufacturers such as Ford, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen plan to incorporate the biometric system in the cars for the safety and convenience of the customers.

The market is segmented based on technology, type, and country. Technology is further divided into fingerprint scan, voice recognition, face recognition, and others. Based on vehicle type, it is classified as passenger car and commercial vehicle. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report include Hitachi, Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Nuance Communications, Voxx International Corporation, Safran S.A, Synaptics Incorporated, ASSA ABLOY AB (HID Global Corporation), BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), and Methode Electronics, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global automotive biometric market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2024 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TECHNOLOGY

Fingerprint Scan

Voice Recognition

Face Recognition

Others

BY VEHICLE TYPE

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

Hitachi, Ltd.

Fujitsu Limited

Nuance Communications

Voxx International Corporation

Safran S.A.

Synaptics Incorporated

ASSA ABLOY AB (HID Global Corporation)

BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

Methode Electronics, Inc.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate-to-high intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increasing need for safety

3.5.1.2. Developments in emerging markets

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High installation cost

3.5.2.2. Breach of personal information

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Rise in advancements of security features

3.5.3.1. Growth in demand for luxury vehicles

CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE BIOMETRIC MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. FINGERPRINT SCAN

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. VOICE RECOGNITION

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. FACIAL RECOGNITION

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. OTHERS

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE BIOMETRIC MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. PASSENGER CAR

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. COMMERCIAL VEHICLE

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE BIOMETRIC MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.5. U.S.

6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.2.5.2. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

6.2.6. Canada

6.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

6.2.7. Mexico

6.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.5. U.K.

6.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

6.3.6. Germany

6.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

6.3.7. France

6.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

6.3.8. Rest of Europe

6.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4.5. China

6.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

6.4.6. India

6.4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

Continue….

