Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market Growth Triggered by Advancement in Technology in Automobile Industry in near Future

Global automotive exhaust manifold market is anticipated to mask a notable CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2027. Moreover, the global automotive exhaust manifold market is projected to account for noteworthy revenue of USD 11.23 Billion by the end of 2027. Additionally, continuous enhancements and research & development in automotive exhaust manifold are the major dynamic factor behind the expansion of automotive exhaust manifold.

In terms of regional platform, Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, Japan, etc. accounted for the largest market of global automotive exhaust manifold in terms of revenue in 2017. China and India are the important contributors to the boom of automobile market because of the presence of principal passenger automobiles and heavy motor vehicle production business.

The global automotive exhaust manifold market is segmented into vehicle type such as passenger cars, low commercial vehicles (LCV) and high commercial vehicles (HCV). Among these segments, passenger cars segment is expected to dominate the overall docking station market and is anticipated to capture a noteworthy CAGR of 4.1% during 2017-2027. Further, passenger car segment is forecasted to reach a valuation of more than USD 11.23 Billion by the end of the year of forecast (2027). Furthermore, growing urbanization, rising demand for Automobiles, advancement in technology in automobile industry and various other factors has trigger the growth of automotive exhaust manifold market in near future.

Apart from this, North America showcases lucrative growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2027 due to rise in vehicle production. Latin America and Middle East & Africa region are anticipated to grow at significant pace due to the increasing sales of automotive vehicles.

Demand for Passenger Cars

During 2017, the passenger car segment accounted for the major share of the automotive exhaust system market. The rising affordability of these cars due to the increase in disposable incomes and the decreasing cost of manufacturing in the developing countries such as India, Mexico, Brazil, and China, will be major factors driving the growth prospects of the car exhaust system market in this segment.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global automotive exhaust manifold market are:-

Industrial shift toward selective catalytic reduction technology.

Development of high-flow automotive catalytic converter.

Increasing battery-powered electric vehicles.

The report titled “Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global automotive exhaust manifold market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by vehicle type, by material type, by sales channel, by application, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Automotive Exhaust Manifold market which includes company profiling of Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co KG, Sango Co. Ltd., Sejong Industrial Co., Eberspacher Group GmbH & Co. KG, Katcon, Wescast Industries Inc., Faurecia SA, Tenneco Inc., Yutaka Giken Company Ltd. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global automotive exhaust manifold market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

