Global Autonomous Cars Market is Expected to Witness a CAGR of More than 39.7% Between 2018 and 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Autonomous Cars Market – By Level of Automation (Level 0, Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4, Level 5) By Type (Semi-Autonomous Vehicles, Fully Autonomous Vehicles) By Component (Artificial Intelligence, Camera, LiDAR, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensor) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Autonomous Cars Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global Autonomous Cars Market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 39.7% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Rising connected vehicle technologies and growing need for safe and efficient driving alternative are believed to drive the growth of autonomous cars market in the years ahead. Apart from this, increasing investment in autonomous cars by major vehicle manufacturers is anticipated to buoys autonomous cars market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of autonomous cars market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Level of Automation

– Level 0

– Level 1

– Level 2

– Level 3

– Level 4

– Level 5

By Type

– Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

– Fully Autonomous Vehicles

By Component

– Artificial Intelligence (AI)

– Camera

– LiDAR

– Radar

– Ultrasonic Sensor

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

Component Manufacturers

– Continental AG

– Bosch Mobility Solutions

– Infineon Technologies

– NXP Semiconductor

– Cisco

– Other Major & Niche Players

Car Manufacturers

– Tesla

– Daimler

– BMW

– Waymo

– BYD

– Apple

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Autonomous Cars Market

3. Global Autonomous Cars Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Autonomous Cars Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Autonomous Cars Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Autonomous Cars Market Segmentation Analysis, By Level of Automation

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Level of Automation

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Level of Automation

10.4. Level 0 Autonomous Cars Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Level 1 Autonomous Cars Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Level 2 Autonomous Cars Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Level 3 Autonomous Cars Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Level 4 Autonomous Cars Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.9. Level 5 Autonomous Cars Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Autonomous Cars Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

11.4. Semi-Autonomous Vehicles Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Fully Autonomous Vehicles Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Autonomous Cars Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

12.4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Camera Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6. LiDAR Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.7. Radar Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.8. Ultrasonic Sensor Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Level of Automation

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Level of Automation

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Level of Automation

13.2.1.4. Level 0 Autonomous Cars Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. Level 1 Autonomous Cars Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.6. Level 2 Autonomous Cars Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.7. Level 3 Autonomous Cars Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.8. Level 4 Autonomous Cars Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.9. Level 5 Autonomous Cars Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2. By Type

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Source

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Source

13.2.2.4. Semi-Autonomous Vehicles Market Size & Forecast (USD Million)

13.2.2.5. Fully Autonomous Vehicles Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3. By Component

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

13.2.3.4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.5. Camera Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.6. LiDAR Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.7. Radar Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.8. Ultrasonic Sensor Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4. By Country

13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4.4. Canada Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Level of Automation

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Level of Automation

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Level of Automation

13.3.1.4. Level 0 Autonomous Cars Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.5. Level 1 Autonomous Cars Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.6. Level 2 Autonomous Cars Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.7. Level 3 Autonomous Cars Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.8. Level 4 Autonomous Cars Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.9. Level 5 Autonomous Cars Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2. By Type

13.3.2.1. Introduction

13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Source

13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Source

13.3.2.4. Semi-Autonomous Vehicles Market Size & Forecast (USD Million)

13.3.2.5. Fully Autonomous Vehicles Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3. By Component

13.3.3.1. Introduction

13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

13.3.3.4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.5. Camera Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.6. LiDAR Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.7. Radar Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.8. Ultrasonic Sensor Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4. By Country

13.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.4.3. Germany Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.5. France Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.6. Italy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.7. Spain Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.8. Russia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4. Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1. By Level of Automation

13.4.1.1. Introduction

13.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Level of Automation

13.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Level of Automation

13.4.1.4. Level 0 Autonomous Cars Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.5. Level 1 Autonomous Cars Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.6. Level 2 Autonomous Cars Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.7. Level 3 Autonomous Cars Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.8. Level 4 Autonomous Cars Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.9. Level 5 Autonomous Cars Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2. By Type

13.4.2.1. Introduction

13.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Source

13.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Source

13.4.2.4. Semi-Autonomous Vehicles Market Size & Forecast (USD Million)

13.4.2.5. Fully Autonomous Vehicles Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3. By Component

13.4.3.1. Introduction

13.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

13.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

13.4.3.4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3.5. Camera Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3.6. LiDAR Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3.7. Radar Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3.8. Ultrasonic Sensor Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4. By Country

13.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.4.4.3. China Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.4. India Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.5. Japan Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.9. Australia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue….

